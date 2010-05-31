NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

Falls police warn of theft of purses in parking lots

NIAGARA FALLS -- Police said Sunday that they had received several reports of purses being stolen out of shopping carts in parking lots at local malls.

In the most recent incident, a 74-year-old Walnut Avenue woman said another woman stole her purse out of her shopping cart at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday as she was putting groceries into her car parked in a lot in the 1500 block of Military Road.

The victim said the suspect was a white woman with dirty-blond hair approximately down to her shoulders. She was about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and thin, weighing about 110 pounds. She fled in a car driven by a white man, and the entire incident was filmed by a store surveillance camera.

The victim said her purse contained $25 and 10 credit or debit cards. The multi-colored purse was valued at about $20.

Police said a similar theft, apparently involving the same suspect and the same method of theft, was recorded by a store surveillance camera on May 23 -- which also was a Sunday. They said several other similar incidents also had been reported.

-----

Motorcyclist, 18, killed after hitting a deer

BENNINGTON -- An 18-year-old Darien man was killed Saturday after the motorcycle he was riding struck a deer, went off the road and hit a telephone pole.

Kyle A. Walker, of Freidman Road, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Church Road, Wyoming County sheriff's deputies said.

An initial investigation found that Walker was traveling west on Church Road at about 9:30 a.m. when he swerved to try to avoid a deer.

Walker ended up hitting the deer and going off the road, where he then struck a telephone pole.

-----

Man choked unconscious and robbed of wallet

NIAGARA FALLS -- An intruder choked a Niagara Street man unconscious early Saturday, then stole his wallet before fleeing.

The victim told police he noticed his apartment door ajar at about 1:30 a.m. and, upon investigating, noticed a man dressed in dark clothing standing outside his door. The man asked for help to get back to North Tonawanda but was told to leave the building. Instead, he followed the victim into his apartment and began choking him.

The victim eventually passed out, at which time his wallet -- containing $60 and a debit card -- was stolen. He was not seriously injured in the attack.

-----

Man charged with DWI wasn't hard to locate

NIAGARA FALLS -- A city man faces felony and aggravated drunken driving charges after police said he drove over a curb and into a Munson Avenue driveway, where he was found sitting in his running car with the windshield wipers, horn and lights going off and on, police said.

Donald V. Reilly, 54, of 80th Street, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8300 block of Munson Avenue. He was charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated due to a previous DWI conviction in 2005 and a driver's license suspension earlier this year.

-----

Probers suspect arson in Falls car fire

NIAGARA FALLS -- Investigators say a car fire early Sunday in the 5600 block of Lindbergh Avenue may have been a case of arson.

A plastic bottle with a rag hanging out and covered with fluid was found in the front seat of the vehicle after police and fire crews extinguished the small seating compartment fire at about 1:30 a.m. The 1984 Chevrolet pickup, owned by a Lindbergh Avenue man, sustained minor damage in the incident.

-----

Car left running stolen outside home in Falls

NIAGARA FALLS -- A woman's car was stolen from outside her Pierce Avenue home Sunday morning after she left it running while entering her home momentarily.

The victim told police she went into her house to retrieve something shortly after 8 a.m. and noticed someone get into her Oldsmobile and drive off. She alerted her son, who jumped into his vehicle and followed two men in the car as far as the Tuscarora Indian Reservation, where he lost track of the vehicle.

-----

Uncle arrested in assault with a baseball bat

NIAGARA FALLS -- A simmering dispute erupted anew Sunday afternoon and ended with a man being arrested in the assault of his 26-year-old nephew with a baseball bat.

Ezra C. Garner, 46, of 21st Street, was charged with second-degree assault in connection with the attack on a Willow Avenue resident. Police said the two argued Saturday and again Sunday before Garner struck the man on the elbow with the bat.

-----

Kentuckian with a gun stopped at Peace Bridge

A Kentucky man was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Peace Bridge after attempting to enter Canada with a loaded gun.

Ross B. Bradley III, 39, of Madison County, Ky., was charged with second-degree weapons possession, police said. Police Officer Thomas Mayes of B District made the arrest.