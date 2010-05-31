MLB Report / Scores and fast facts

> American League

Boston 8, Kansas City 1: David Ortiz capped his big May with his 11th homer of the season and Jon Lester pitched seven strong innings for the Red Sox. The Red Sox, who are off today, went 18-11 in May after going 11-12 in April. Ortiz, who hit .143 with one homer and four RBIs in the first month of the season, batted .363 in May with 10 homers and 27 RBIs.

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 7: Howie Kendrick hit his second home run of the game with two outs and two on in the ninth inning, a three-run shot, giving the Angels the win a day after Kendry Morales broke his leg celebrating a game-winning grand slam. Kendrick had a clear path and touched home plate without a jump as his jubilant teammates ran on the field and kept a safe distance before mobbing him.

Detroit 10, Oakland 2: Max Scherzer struck out 14 in 5 2/3 shutout innings hours after he was recalled from the minors, boosting the Tigers. Scherzer allowed two hits, walked four and hit a batter in his first game with Detroit since he was sent to Triple-A Toledo following an awful start.

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1: Jose Bautista hit his major league-leading 16th homer, Ricky Romero threw a six-hitter and the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep. Alex Gonzalez and Lyle Overbay also had solo drives for the Blue Jays, who have a club-record 53 homers in May and a majors-best 88 overall.

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 5: Jayson Nix hit his first career grand slam, helping the White Sox earn a split of their four-game series. The Rays, with the majors' best record (34-17), are just 15-12 at home.

Minnesota 6, Texas 3: Denard Span had two hits, an RBI and made a lunging catch while colliding with Orlando Hudson to end the game and the Twins completed a rare three-game sweep.

> National League

Florida 1, Philadelphia 0: Not even 24 hours after making the final out of Roy Halladay's perfect game, Ronny Paulino drove in the only run to lift the Marlins over the Phillies. Jamie Moyer (5-5) gave up one run and four hits in six innings, failing in a bid to join Phil Niekro and Jack Quinn as the only pitchers to win 100 games after turning 40.

San Francisco 6, Arizona 5: Andres Torres hit a two-out RBI single in the 10th inning and the Giants handed the Diamondbacks their seventh consecutive loss. Today the Giants will host the Rockies, sending two-time reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum to the mound to face Colorado ace and nine-game winner Ubaldo Jimenez.

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 2: Pinch-hitter Chipper Jones had a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and the Braves completed a three-game sweep.

N.Y. Mets 10, Milwaukee 4: Angel Pagan homered and R.A. Dickey's knuckleball danced for seven innings to help the Mets avert a sweep. The Mets (26-25) improved to 4-12 in May away from Citi Field and avoided dropping under .500 again.

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 1: Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols homered in the first, fifth and ninth innings for his fourth career three-homer game, and first since Sept. 3, 2006. He has hit four home runs in four games after hitting just one in the previous 28.

Houston 2, Cincinnati 0 (10): Lance Berkman hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and the Astros salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 3: Clayton Kershaw struck out nine in five strong innings and Xavier Paul hit a tie-breaking RBI single in the sixth for the Dodgers.

San Diego 3, Washington 2 (11): Pinch-hitter Nick Hundley singled in Lance Zawadzki from second base with two outs in the 11th inning to lift the Padres.

