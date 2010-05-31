Confronting different views to war over 2 generations

When David G. Dispenza returned from Vietnam in 1970, the only thing people wanted to know was whether he had killed anybody.

When he told them his job was as a forklift operator at an ammunition depot 17 miles outside Saigon and his most intense experience had been putting out a grass fire that could have ignited the ammo, their eyes glazed over.

"I came back, and no one seemed to care what was going on over there. People were more interested in getting tickets to the Doors concert," Dispenza said of his first tour of duty.

He dealt with the indifference by requesting a second tour in Vietnam.

It was 1971, and U.S. forces were in the process of turning over the primary combat role to South Vietnamese troops. Dispenza's Army unit participated in sporadic firefights, and his most memorable encounter proved more compelling than any rock 'n' roll concert ever would.

Assigned to the 196th Light Infantry Brigade at Firebase Maude, west of Da Nang, Dispenza and about eight other soldiers came under fire from a patrol of about 15 Viet Cong.

"My squad leader said, 'I want you and another guy to flank the Viet Cong.' We got up and did it," Dispenza recalled. "We went around to the VC's side, and they never saw us coming.

"When I turned the corner, I shot the first guy I saw, and the VC next to him looked at me. My buddy came around and shot him. Then I looked up and saw a whole line of VC, roughly 15, and ran back to my unit.

"There were too many for me and my buddy to pick off. I was scared out of my wits, but the VC dispersed -- they ran away."

In that instant, Dispenza realized more than ever how important it was to obey orders. The strategy of his patrol leader had saved the squad from a firefight and untold casualties.

"I did what I was told and when I was told, and I didn't question it. I didn't say 'I'm not going. We're being shot at.' That's what stands out," said Dispenza, who received the Bronze Star for his actions under fire.

Again, he returned home and became reacquainted with the American public's indifference to Vietnam veterans. When people asked him if he had killed anyone, he could honestly say he did not know, because he hadn't stuck around to see whether any of the enemy soldiers he had shot at on various occasions had been killed.

Dispenza said that it was better that way, not knowing for certain.

Decades later, as a member of the Army Reserve at age 58, Dispenza again answered the call of duty and was sent to Iraq to serve as a combat engineer, prepared to breach walls and other obstacles so that troops could engage insurgents.

But when he arrived at Camp Striker outside Baghdad, he was given the job of heading multimillion-dollar public works projects, constructing roads, buildings and sidewalks.

Unlike the dangerous jungle patrols of Vietnam and other harsh conditions, he said, U.S. forces in Iraq patrolled mostly during the day, and at night slept in air-conditioned buildings.

"You can't compare Iraq to Vietnam, when we were going out at night and doing ambushes," Dispenza said. "For me, Iraq was pretty safe. I wasn't in the infantry, but a few times, mortars landed in Camp Striker."

Another aspect that does not compare to Vietnam, he added, was how he was treated by the American public for his service in Iraq.

"I can't believe how I was treated when I got back from Iraq. People were so nice, even when I was on leave," he said. "It was a big contrast from coming back from Vietnam. As a Vietnam veteran, people really didn't want to be associated with me. They didn't care if you served in Vietnam or not.

"When I was headed back to Iraq from leave, a woman came up to me and shoved $10 in my hand and said, 'I want to buy you dinner.' I said, 'I couldn't take it.' I was standing in line at the airport to buy food and she said, 'Please take it.' "

Not wanting to hurt her feelings, Dispenza said, he accepted her gesture of kindness.

The gratitude experienced by present-day U.S. veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, Dispenza says, seems to have reached across the years to those who have served in Vietnam.

"Even now, if they find out I'm a Vietnam veteran, people are much more receptive."

The high point of his return home from Iraq, he recalled, was the airport reception he received from his fellow Vietnam "brothers" of Chapter 77, Vietnam Veterans of America.

"It was so nice to see them. Their sign said, 'No longer will one generation of veterans forget another,' " Dispenza said, adding proudly, "I happen to be in both generations."

David G. Dispenza, 59

* Hometown: Cheektowaga

* Residence: Buffalo

* Rank: Sergeant first class

* War zones: Two tours in Vietnam, July 1969 to July 1970 and May 1971 to February 1972; Iraq, March to December 2008

* Years of service: Army, February 1969 to February 1972; Army Reserve, August 1991 to present

* Most prominent honors: Vietnam, Bronze Star, Combat Infantryman Badge; Iraq, Meritorious Service Medal

* Specialties: Vietnam, infantry; Iraq, combat engineer