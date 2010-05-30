On the road, extend hand, not a finger

This is when I knew things had gone too far. I was waiting at a red light last Saturday on Delaware Avenue. There was a woman behind me, well-dressed, in an SUV with two kids, maybe 14 and 12. She was so soccer-mom that an ad agency should have signed her. Anyway, the light changed and before I had a chance to shift my foot to the gas, she laid on the horn.

Lady, please.

As I started to move, I looked in the rearview mirror, caught her eye and extended my palm upward in a "hey, c'mon" gesture.

She responded by leaning forward and flipping me the double-bird. A soccer mom. On a Saturday afternoon. In broad daylight. In front of her kids.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we are on the edge of an epidemic. This weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer driving season. Yet I already have witnessed in recent weeks a multitude of finger-extension incidents, apart from my soccer mom encounter. Let the summer fun begin.

I have no statistics to back up my impression that on-road incivility is escalating. But I am seeing more of it in recent years. And it is not because more people are driving like Andy Rooney. Some folks just seem uninclined to give other drivers a break.

This is supposed to be the City of Good Neighbors. Not the City of Obscene Gesturers.

People, can we come to a consensus that politeness is not a lost virtue, that a little consideration goes a long way, that flashing sign language to someone whom -- if your paths crossed in real life -- you would probably like, is not the way to conduct ourselves in a presumably civilized society.

I know all about the slow breakdown of morals, the relaxing of standards, the insidious effect on society of a mass media constantly selling sex and skin. It is everywhere from F-word graffiti scrawled on buildings to obscenities casually dropped in conversation. The envelope-pushing on cable TV long ago seeped into the networks. Slang for intercourse and male genitals are commonly heard on prime-time network TV.

Similarly, the on-road gesture once reserved for the most unforgivable of sins -- like going 29 in a 30 mph zone -- is now as common as a handshake.

Aside from being impolite, the road rage is unhealthy. Your heart rate spikes, your adrenaline pumps, your muscles tense. People, you are driving, not preparing to storm the beach at Normandy.

There is also the risk factor: If you flip off somebody who is mentally unhinged, holds an Ultimate Fighting title, has spent significant time behind bars or keeps a loaded pistol under the front seat, you may quickly regret ever extending that digit.

Indeed, the woman who flashed me the double-bird soon came to her senses. Realizing that she might be dealing with a direct descendent of a Manson family member (disclosure: I'm not), she dropped back in traffic and took a right turn out of my life.

As a public service, I propose some polite rules of the road:

1. When the traffic light changes, give the person in front of you more than a nanosecond to move.

2. If following a slower driver, pass when the opportunity presents. Do not push up to his back bumper, flash your headlights, lean on your horn and, after pulling in front of him, slam on your brakes and flip him the finger.

3. Control road rage by taking deep breaths, humming the chorus to "All You Need Is Love" and reminding yourself that the anger is not worth arriving at your destination approximately two minutes sooner.

Bird-flippers of WNY, I ask you: Is it worth it?

I think it is time to extend a hand. And to retract a finger.

e-mail: desmonde@buffnews.com