PARIS, Denise (Ziolkowski)

PARIS - Denise (nee Ziolkowski)

May 27, 2010, wife of Emmanual; dear mother of George; beloved daughter of Patricia and Donald Freeman and the late Donald Ziolkowski; sister of Jacqueline Grace, Michael Ziolkowski and

Donald Freeman Jr.; sister-in-law of Barbara Kane; aunt of Amanda, Donald, Loralie, Brandon, Shannon, Samantha and Chloe. Visitation Wednesday 9:00-11:00 AM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) where services will follow at 11:00 AM. Condolences www.pacerfuneralhome.com