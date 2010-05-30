Brother discovers a hero; details of how a local soldier died trying to save a comrade in Vietnam recently came to light

The memory of Bernard G. "Bernie" Hitro Jr. gets a long overdue update on this Memorial Day weekend.

Hitro's many friends grieved over his death 41 years ago. But only recently did they learn how he died, and that his "gallantry in action" earned him a Silver Star and a Bronze Star when he was killed in action.

Hitro's story was never shared before because his mother, heartbroken over the loss of her oldest son, refused to release the details, wanting to keep her family's grief a private matter.

No one opposed Rose Hitro's (pronounced he-tro) wishes.

Jim Hitro, her youngest child, had never really gotten to know his big brother Bernie because of an eight-year age difference. But the younger brother made a promise to himself to learn about Bernie after he was killed Jan. 10, 1969.

And as a result of that quest to discover more about his big brother, as many as 200 people from the "old neighborhood" are expected to gather at 1 p.m. today in Buffalo's Riverside Park, where a bronze plaque will be unveiled honoring Bernie Hitro.

Riverside Park was chosen for the site because that was where Bernie and his friends spent so much of their time growing up.

Many of the friends will be traveling here from out of town, but traveling the farthest will be John Guillory from Los Angeles. Guillory was the Army lieutenant in charge of Charlie Company, 2nd Platoon, and he held Hitro in his arms as the 20-year-old Buffalo soldier died on the battlefield.

"On the day he was killed in action, Bernie was aware that he was mortally wounded and asked me to say the Act of Contrition with him," Guillory said, referring to the prayer Catholics pray for forgiveness of sins. "He told me, 'I'm dying.' "

Guillory, a Catholic, shared this with Jim Hitro, who had tracked him down by way of the Internet about a year ago. What touched the now 53-year-old younger brother even more were the details Guillory recalled of how Bernie had died.

Hitro's unit had been sent out to gather details on a sighting of North Vietnamese troops. The mission was to get the enemy's location and strength level. But the soldiers were ambushed, and they were vastly outnumbered, about 6 to 1, and surrounded. A radio call was made for helicopters to evacuate them, but because of the intensity of the firefight, the soldiers would have to fight their way back to a location where landings could occur.

As they retreated, one of the platoon members was hit and Hitro, despite heavy fire, carried the soldier back to a fire line that had been set up to hold off the enemy. At that point, a rocket propelled grenade hit Hitro's rifle and bounced onto his chest, where it exploded.

A medic in the platoon, despite warnings that he too might be attacked, went to Hitro's aid, but was killed. Guillory managed to get to Hitro's side and took him into his arms.

"Bernie lost his life as a hero, defending the lives of those he considered friends," said Guillory, who has taken a slow trip across the United States visiting as many families of the 19 soldiers he lost in his platoon in different firefights. Sunday brings him to Riverside.

While Guillory will remember the soldier, at Riverside Park, he will find Bernie Hitro's friends who remember the teenage friend and athlete.

Paul T. "Lew" Lewis, 65, says he will never forget the day he learned that Hitro had been killed. He was teaching his fifth-period history class at Cleveland Hill High School, when he received an urgent phone call from his friend Dennis Shepard.

"I was told to take the call in the principal's office. Dennis was broken up. He said, 'I have very bad news for you. We heard today Bernie was killed in Vietnam.' I remember looking out the window and didn't know what to say. I don't even remember how we ended the conversation."

Hitro, he said, was part of a group of perhaps 50 neighborhood friends who played baseball, basketball and swam in Riverside Park, and, on occasion, played cards for modest wagers.

There was also the Town Boys and Girls Club that was among their favorite places to pass the time.

"We were from Riverside and Black Rock, and it was a the perfect place to grow up at the perfect time," said Lewis, who spearheaded a fund drive in November that raised more than $5,000 for the plaque and other tributes to Hitro.

The drive started after dozens of Hitro's friends spent an evening sharing stories of his teenage and early adult life so that Jim Hitro could know more about his brother.

A few stories emerged that amused and touched the younger brother.

"They told me about this little guy who was always being picked on by this bigger guy and finally the little guy said 'I can't take it anymore' and a fight broke out at the basketball court. The little guy landed one punch and the big guy went down cold. Bernie was standing over the kid who went down and said, 'Attaway to go, Knuckles' and a nickname was born. The little guy still goes by the name Knuckles even in his e-mail address."

Then, there's the story that put a lump in Jim Hitro's throat.

"Jack Fox gets up and grabs the microphone that evening and says, 'I really feel bad this happened to your brother and nothing happened to me. I came home from Germany only to find out your brother was killed and your parents called me up and asked me to be a pallbearer.' It was almost as if Jack felt he had done something wrong," said Jim Hitro, who was amazed at the intense love the guys from the neighborhood still had 40 years later for Bernie.

And what brought a smile to the younger brother was that not one or two of Bernie Hitro's old girlfriends showed up for the evening of remembrance, but three.

An old photo of Bernie Hitro lacing up his combat boots in Vietnam leaves no doubt that he was a handsome young man, wavy brown hair and a mustache to boot.

And athletic.

A member of Riverside High School's Frontiers football team, he caught the final touchdown catch in the 1965 Harvard Cup city championship game that Riverside won over Hutch-Tech.

In fact, Hitro's old football coach, Charlie Dingboom and former Riverside High School principal Michael Anelli will be at today's gathering along with former Riverside football teammate Joe Ehrmann, who would go on to have a decade-long career as a defensive tackle with the National Football League's Baltimore Colts.

Hitro's mother, though, will not be there. She died in 1998, and Jim said he is certain that if she were alive, she would have shied away from today's ceremony.

"I remember coming home from church Sunday, Jan. 12, 1969. My dad had sent me to get doughnuts, and there were two men in full Army uniforms. They gave the news my brother was killed in action.

"Then that spring, I came home from seventh grade, and the dining room is filled with medals and decorations. My father took me in to show them and let me know The Buffalo News wanted to do an article about my brother. Rosie would have nothing to do with it."

Jim Hitro, however, believes that his mother would have been glad of at least a couple things that he has since discovered in his quest to know his older brother.

"My mom would wanted to have known that Bernie did not die alone and that he was praying when he died," the younger brother said. "Once she passed in February 1998, she found out a lot sooner than any of us."

e-mail: lmichel@buffnews.com