AROUND THE NATION

U.S. voices concerns on immigration law

PHOENIX (AP) -- Justice Department officials told Arizona's attorney general and aides to the governor Friday that the federal government has serious reservations about the state's new immigration law.

Arizona Attorney General Terry Goddard said he urged them not to sue. "I told them we need solutions from Washington, not more lawsuits," the Democrat said. The Justice Department initiated separate meetings by phone and face-to-face in Phoenix with Goddard and aides to Republican Gov. Jan Brewer to reach out to Arizona's leaders and elicit information from state officials regarding the new law.

The strong message that the Justice Department representatives delivered at the private meetings left little doubt the White House is prepared to go to court if necessary in a bid to block the law, which takes effect July 29 and requires that police question people about their immigration status if there is "reasonable suspicion" they are in the country illegally.

***

4 kids' cold products made by J&J recalled

WASHINGTON (Bloomberg News) -- Blacksmith Brands Inc. has recalled four PediaCare children's cold products made for the company by a Johnson & Johnson unit at a plant in Fort Washington, Pa., that is under review by U.S. regulators.

Blacksmith recalled the products as a "precautionary step" because the plant that made the products has temporarily shut down its production of children's drugs as a result of manufacturing lapses, the company said Friday in a statement posted on the Food and Drug Administration's Webs site.

It said the recall of the over-the-counter products wasn't prompted by any consumer complaints or reports of illness.