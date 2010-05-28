POLICE & COURTS

Teen pulled from river in guarded condition

A 17-year-old male was clinging to life late Thursday in Mercy Hospital after being recovered from the Buffalo River by police divers.

The teen, who was listed in guarded condition, had been swimming from one side of the river to the other when he disappeared beneath the surface at about 6:41 p.m., according to Chief of Detectives Dennis J. Richards.

The victim, whose identity was not disclosed, was located by police divers and pulled from the river near the playground at Hillery Park Academy at about 7:13 p.m. Further information was unavailable.

***

Motorcyclist killed in collision with bus

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday after hitting the side of a Metro Bus that was returning from the morning's runs, according to a spokesman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

The victim, Tyler A. Likos, of Buffalo, died at the scene, said NFTA spokesman C. Douglas Hartmayer.

The noontime accident happened near 721 New Babcock St., the site of an NFTA garage.

Hartmayer said the bus had been traveling south on New Babcock and was turning left into the Babcock Station when the northbound motorcycle collided with it. The impact occurred forward of the rear door, he said.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time. Its driver, whose name wasn't disclosed, was to submit to immediate drug and alcohol testing -- a routine procedure, Hartmayer said.

"He's quite distraught," Hartmayer said of the driver.

***

Judge takes action against church owner

The $3,000 fine against the Bronx woman who owns the crumbling St. Mary's-on-the-Hill Episcopal Church at Niagara and Vermont streets was converted by City Housing Court Judge Henry J. Nowak Thursday into a civil judgment that will impede her further business efforts statewide.

Nowak noted that Julia Myrie-Oyewo, sentenced in absentia April 27, still has not returned to Buffalo to begin her jail term for long-standing building code violations and has made no effort to pay the fine. At the request of city officials, the judge also indefinitely postponed Thursday's scheduled demolition hearing on the West Side landmark. The judge also scheduled further court proceedings in the case for June 17.

On April 27, Nowak sentenced Myrie-Oyewo in absentia and imposed the maximum fine on housing code violations.

The administration of Mayor Byron W. Brown is under pressure from preservationists who hope a developer can be persuaded to find a new use for the former church, which is an official city landmark but has no roof.

***

Aggravated DWI charge lodged against Alden man

An Alden man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated early Thursday after his vehicle crossed the center markings on Clinton Street in Elma, Erie County sheriff's deputies said.

The vehicle driven by Benjamin Blackmore, 21, was spotted by a deputy shortly before 1 a.m. He was pulled over and found to be intoxicated, deputies said. Blackmore's blood-alcohol level was 0.18, deputies said.

***

Aggravated DWI charged after a close call

A Clarence woman was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated early Wednesday after she almost hit an off-duty State Police officer head-on, troopers said.

Lindsay Clark, 24, crossed the center line of Main Street at about 1:30 a.m., according to reports. Troopers said Clark posted a blood-alcohol level of 0.20 percent.

***

Woman sentenced to jail in theft of $25,000

A Depew woman was sentenced Thursday to a year's jail term for stealing at least $25,000 from her elderly mother-in-law.

Anna Voll, 47, of Penora Street, previously pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny and identity theft for embezzling from the 88-year-old woman's accounts.

Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio noted the $25,000 she admitted to embezzling was the amount of the thefts prosecutor "can prove."

At the request of financial crimes prosecutor Candace K. Vogel, the judge made Voll sign confessions of judgment legally obligating her to fully repay the $25,000 she admitted embezzling.

The judge warned Voll that she faces even more time behind bars if she tries to contact her mother-in-law in any way during that period. Voll remains married to a son of her victim.

***

Burglar enters diner through bathroom window

A thief broke into a Black Rock diner overnight Tuesday and stole the cash register and the $30 -- plus change -- that it held at the time, the owner told Buffalo police.

The burglar entered Nick's Restaurant, 504 Amherst St., by crawling through an open men's room window between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.