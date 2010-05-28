Murder sentence longer, 50 to life, in Drake retrial

When Robie J. Drake testified in his own defense in his second murder trial two months ago, he was hoping to win an acquittal.

Not only did his testimony not prevent Drake from being convicted again for the murders of North Tonawanda High School students Amy Smith and Steven Rosenthal, it turned out that it will keep him from parole eligibility for 10 extra years.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. dropped the bomb on Drake Thursday: Instead of the two sentences of 20 years to life in prison he received the first time he was convicted, in 1982, he was sentenced to two consecutive terms of 25 years to life.

Waiting 50 years instead of 40 for a parole hearing pushes the date to about 2031.

After his 27-year fight for a new trial, that's not the outcome for which Drake was hoping.

"I hope the Parole Board lets him out," defense attorney Andrew C. LoTempio said. "I think, quite frankly, he's been punished enough."

Normally, when a defendant is convicted in a retrial, the second judge can't impose a harsher sentence than the first judge did.

But Kloch, citing rulings from the State Court of Appeals, said that if the second judge has new information, he can consider that and increase the sentence.

Kloch said Drake's responses to the cross-examination he underwent at the hands of Assistant District Attorney Thomas H. Brandt justified a harsher sentence for Drake, 45, whom Kloch repeatedly called "a very, very dangerous man."

Drake fell backward into his chair when Kloch announced the sentences for the Dec. 5, 1981, rifle slayings of Smith, 16, and Rosenthal, 18.

Within seconds, he was on his feet and walked out of the courtroom unaided.

"To my mind, that's just theatrics," Brandt said.

"It was a fair trial, and he got what he deserved," said Ed Burns, Amy Smith's uncle.

"They proved that over and over again," said Rochelle Smith, Rosenthal's oldest sister, who despite her married name is not related to the family of the other victim.

"We're not giving up. He told the truth at the trial," said Marlene Drake, the convicted man's wife, a nurse whom he married in prison 20 years ago. She said her husband already is doing legal research for his next appeal.

"I didn't mean it to happen," Robie Drake said. "I have nothing but sorrow, grief and anguish for what happened that night."

Drake was 17 when he fired 19 rounds from a semiautomatic .22-caliber rifle into a rusty 1969 Chevrolet Nova just before midnight Dec. 5, 1981.

He told police at the time that he was just trying to vandalize what he thought was an abandoned car in a factory parking lot off River Road.

Investigation showed Smith died first from two shots in the back of the head, and then Rosenthal was hit 14 times in the face and upper body.

Investigators concluded that the first shot shattered the passenger-side window of the car and found that there were no bullet holes in the door or fenders.

Besides that, Brandt argued that the number of head shots and the slight changes in the impact angle of the bullets indicated that not only did Drake know he was shooting at people, he was advancing toward the car as he did so.

After the shooting, Drake admitted he stabbed the groaning Rosenthal in the back with a 7 1/2 -inch hunting knife and drove the Nova to the former Niagara County landfill nearby, where he was caught by police as he was trying to stuff Smith's nude body into the trunk.

Kloch said Drake's testimony showed he was "out there that night, cool, calm, calculating."

He noted that Drake admitted he thought about going to his brother's nearby home after the shootings but decided against it because his brother likely would have called the police.

Kloch also quoted Drake's comment to the jury regarding the stabbing of Rosenthal: "If I had realized I had shot him in the head, there wouldn't have been a need to stab him."

The judge told Drake that was "an incredible answer that reveals what you're all about. You were ready to kill over and over and over again."

Kloch cited Drake's admission that he was thinking about grabbing his gun when he leaned into the car for a moment as police arrived.

"The only reason there weren't more bodies out there was because of speedy police work," Kloch said.

Drake didn't testify in his October 1982 Niagara County Court trial. That jury's verdict was overturned in January 2009 by the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals, which found that the outcome was tainted by prosecutorial misconduct.

Then-District Attorney Peter L. Broderick Sr. was accused of using as an expert witness a man who, the federal court concluded, committed perjury with Broderick's knowledge.

The witness, Richard D. Walter, inflated his resume and claimed that Drake was in the throes of a psychological syndrome called picquerism, which ostensibly gave him sexual satisfaction from shooting or stabbing people. The appeals court called that "quackery."

e-mail: tprohaska@buffnews.com