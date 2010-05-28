Lokwatom heads list of elite marathoners

When the starting gun sounds Sunday morning, Jason Lokwatom will be looking to defend his title.

Lokwatom, from Troy, Ohio, won the Buffalo Marathon last year in 2:24:44 and is again part of the elite field for this year's race, which begins at 7 a.m. Sunday near the corner of Pearl and West Huron streets in downtown Buffalo.

The course travels along the waterfront, through the Old First Ward, to Delaware Park, down Richmond Avenue, finishing around Niagara Square and then in front of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

This year more than 5,000 runners are registered for the marathon, half marathon and relay races -- up from around 4,000 last year. Participants are coming from 37 states and five countries with 46 percent from outside the Buffalo-Niagara region.

For the elite runners, around $2,000 in prize money is available.

Among the elites for the marathon are Chris Banks, a law student at the University of San Francisco. Banks, whose grandparents are from Buffalo, qualified for and competed in the 2008 U.S. Men's Olympic Marathon Trials. His personal best (2:17:17) came at the Twin Cities Marathon in 2004, while in 2009 he completed the San Francisco half marathon in 1:13:28.

Augustus Kavutu, from Kenya, was second in the Twin Cities marathon in 2009, while his personal best (2:11:39) came in Dubai in 2005.

On the women's side, Jennifer Malick of Rochester completed the 2009 Chicago Marathon in 2:04:29.

Katherine Aldridge of Alpine was sixth overall in the Buffalo Marathon last year (2:50:09) but will be running the half marathon this year. Last month she placed third at the Flower City Half Marathon in Rochester in 1:23:13.

