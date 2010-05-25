POLICE & COURTS

Aggravated DWI charged in road-rage incident

A road-rage incident Monday involving an off-duty Buffalo police officer has led to a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated against the other driver, state police reported.

The off-duty officer, whose name wasn't released, became involved in a bout of road rage with another driver at 10 a.m. on Eagle Street near Franklin Street in downtown Buffalo, according to a State Police statement.

The statement doesn't provide details on the incident.

The officer identified himself to the other driver and asked him to pull over, but the driver made an obscene gesture and drove off, state police said.

The officer spotted a State Police vehicle on nearby Church Street and told Troopers David Gandy and Ronald Wilson what happened. The troopers stopped the other driver on Church.

James R. Ivon, 35, of Orchard Park, was arrested on a DWI charge and consented to a breath test at the State Police barracks in Clarence.

The test produced a blood-alcohol level of 0.20 percent, more than twice the legal limit, a reading that led to the aggravated DWI charge. Ivon must appear in City Court on June 7.

***

Bailey Avenue store robbed at gunpoint

A Family Dollar store on the East Side was robbed at gunpoint early Monday by bandits who forced an employee to empty the safe and later blindfolded and handcuffed the victim before making their getaway, Buffalo police reported.

The robbery began at 7:20 a.m. when the employee was accosted by several people as he entered the store at 2589 Bailey Ave., just north of East Delavan Avenue.

They forced the employee inside at gunpoint and ordered him to shut off the store's alarm. A police report doesn't indicate how many robbers were involved.

The robbers snatched phones from their outlets, took a bag from a shelf and ordered the employee to fill it with cash from the safe.

After cuffing and binding the employee, the robbers fled east through the parking lot and onto Gerald Avenue.

***

Fire in Holding Center causes $1,200 damage

An electrical fire in the Erie County Holding Center caused $1,200 damage to the facility Monday morning, a Buffalo fire official reported.

The fire was called in at 9:18 a.m. at 40 Delaware Ave., though it's not clear where in the building the fire occurred.

No injuries were reported, and investigators determined the fire was sparked by overheated electrical wires.

***

Speeding motorcyclist injured in Depew crash

A speeding motorcyclist was badly injured late Monday in a crash on Broadway in Depew, police reported.

Witnesses told police that the motorcyclist, who was traveling west on Broadway, pulled away at a high rate of speed from an intersection when a red light turned green.

When other vehicles that had been stopped at the light approached a curved section of Broadway between Dick and Borden roads at 7:45 p.m. they found that the motorcyclist had wiped out, Depew police said.

The motorcycle operator, a Depew man in his mid-40s, was taken by Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

He was in ECMC's trauma intensive care unit late Monday, police said. Police withheld the man's identity pending notification of relatives.

***

Hamilton gets 75 years to life in multiple shooting

NIAGARA FALLS -- Adam J. Hamilton, who shot his ex-girlfriend and two Niagara Falls police officers last year, was sentenced Monday to 75 years to life in state prison.

Hamilton, 35, was convicted Feb. 16 by a Niagara County Court jury of three counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 7, 2009, shootout on South Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Stephanie C. Turk, 28, the mother of Hamilton's children, and Officers Michael Bird and Walter Nichols were seriously wounded. Hamilton's knee was shattered by police gunfire.

He told Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza he didn't intend to kill anyone, just to scare Turk and that he only fired at the officers "to defend myself and Ms. Turk."

Turk's wounds included a shotgun blast in her left side, which Sperrazza called "an attempted murder injury, straight on."

Defense attorney Joel L. Daniels asked that the sentences on the three counts run simultaneously, but the judge chose consecutive sentencing.

***

No charges expected in SUV ravine plunge

A 17-year-old Hamburg youth who was driving an SUV that plunged down a 90-foot embankment into Eighteenmile Creek's ravine is not expected to face any charges, Hamburg police said Monday.

Though the town police accident investigation unit continues to probe the crash from early Sunday, police say it appears to be an accident and that the youth, whose name is being withheld, was able to climb out of the Land Rover on his own.

The youth drove the vehicle off Old Lakeview Road, near Engel Drive, at about 1 a.m. Because the air bags deployed, he was spared serious injuries.