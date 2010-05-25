Hamburg candidate's son loses job

It was the lifeguard who didn't get hired that prompted charges of political partisanship on the Hamburg Town Board on Monday night.

The son of the unsuccessful Democratic candidate for supervisor had applied to be a lifeguard at the town beach, a job he has had the past three years.

Councilman Joseph Collins said his name was originally included on the list of hires that was pulled from consideration at last week's work session.

But the name of John Conor Michalek was not on the list of nine lifeguards for hire Monday. Collins said he was told it was because his mother, Patricia Michalek, ran against Supervisor Steven J. Walters last year.

Republicans vehemently denied the charges.

Republican Councilwoman Amy Carroll Ziegler said she did not think it was prudent to invest time and money to train Michalek, who would be leaving shortly after the season started on an internship for college.

"I'm not going to retrain a second individual," she said. "It's just not politically motivated at all."

As the deputy town attorney suggested the matter should be discussed in executive session, board members continued their discussion.

"Don't we need more lifeguards?" Councilman Jonathan Gorman asked. "This smells like bullying a kid out of a summer job for political payback for his mother."

Walters said the Republican Town Board has hired plenty of Democrats. "Quite frankly, this is really ludicrous to suggest anything is politically motivated," he said.

He said that the board recently contracted with a company owned by former Democratic board candidate Ted Casey and that Vincent Gugliuzza, another former Democratic candidate, was named chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

"It seems to be the typical MO that every time Councilman Collins does not get his own way, Councilman Collins yells that people are being political," Walters said. "It's time to stop."

"This is just a kid. Don't be picking on a kid. If you want to come after me, that's fine," Collins said. "This kid shouldn't have been punished just because of his last name."

Patricia Michalek told The Buffalo News on Monday night that when her son applied to be a lifeguard this spring, he told a town representative there was a possibility he would receive an internship. She said he was told in April that the town would be glad to have him back, even if he could only come at the beginning and end of the season to help set up equipment, including anchoring buoys before the June opening and removing them Labor Day weekend.

John Conor Michalek, 21, who will be a senior at Boston College, will be serving an internship on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

