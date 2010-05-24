Powerful 'Lost' finale is emotionally rewarding

By the time "Lost" ended its six-year run Sunday night with an epic 2 1/2-hour finale, we thought we would have answers to at least some of our lingering questions. What was the island? What was the mysterious light that needed protecting? What did it mean?

We didn't get the answers to those questions but it doesn't seem to matter much.

(Spoiler alert ahead)

There is so much to say about the emotionally powerful finale, but for today we can start here: it offered more comfort and closure than answers and, in the end, that just feels right. Having the choice between knowing why the island was worth saving or seeing Jack (Matthew Fox) and Kate (Evangeline Lilly) in a tearful reunion and walking off into eternity together -- well, creators Carlton Cuse and Damon Lindelof made the right choice.

The finale once again split time between the island and the sideways world. On the island, Jack, the anointed one, faced off against the Fake Locke-Smoke Monster (Terry O'Quinn). In the sideways world, the characters were continuing to have memories of the island but they were now full-blown "awakenings," something necessary if they were to "move on." These awakenings were exquisitely done -- Jin (Daniel Dae Kim) and Sun (Yunjin Kim) remembering their lives, love and deaths; the unexpected reunion of Sayeed (Naveen Andrews) with Shannon (Maggie Grace) who died in season two; Claire (Emilie de Ravin), Charlie (Dominic Monahan) and baby Aaron finally together again; and Sawyer (Josh Holloway) and Juliet (Elizabeth Mitchell) finding each other over a vending machine of all things.

It was all emotinally draining -- the awakenings/reunions and the explanation that the sideways world was a limbo the characters created to wait for each other when they died -- yet it was somehow joyous and definitely fulfilling. I don't know about you, but I was still awake at 3 a.m. with the final words and images running through my head.

We didn't get many answers, but we got closure for the characters we invested six years in. I say well done. What about you?

-- Toni Ruberto