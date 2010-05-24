Local businesses back ESG

Western New York's Local Organizing Committee for the Empire State Games issued a press release today announcing that a total of 17 Buffalo-area companies have pledged more than $600,000 in cash and in-kind support of the July 21-25 Games.

That's certainly significant news. The LOC and event sponsor First Niagara say in the release that their goal was $500,000 from local businesses -- that's a figure that would have matched the $500,000 donation made to the Games effort by First Niagara.

Local fund-raising has always been a serious part of the success (or lack thereof) in a region's hosting of the Games, but it has never been more important as the multi-sport, Olympic-style event has been transformed from a state-funded enterprise to one supported mostly through the private sector following state financial difficulties that led to the cancellation of the 2009 Summer Games.

The release also includes the news that Time Warner Cable will be providing live coverage of opening ceremonies as well as daily highlights to its customers throughout the state, mirroring Time Warner's efforts to broadcast state high school championships in football and basketball.

That's definitely good news all around; the Games get unified, state-wide coverage and exposure (as does Buffalo, to an extent) while Time Warner adds more exclusive local programming to tout to customers in its wars with other TV providers.

The entire list of companies is in the release. BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York joined Time Warner Cable in achieving "gold medal status" with the games while six others offered "silver medal contributions."

I'll have a more on the topic in Monday's Prep Talk column.

---Keith McShea



