Duty for 2 nations and in 2 wars

In the summer of 1939, Stanley C. Blake was a Polish teenager eager to begin college.

At 17, he could speak four languages and possessed a passion for geography and history. The future looked bright, when suddenly history came knocking at his door.

The Germans invaded Poland, and Blake joined the Polish Resistance, with a burning desire to defend his homeland.

Serving with the Resistance was dangerous, to say the least.

"Your own friend could be speaking to Germans behind your back, and you could end up arrested. But we had some friends in the City of Kielce who could be trusted, and we went out into the woods where we tried to hide as much as possible," the 86-year-old Lancaster resident recalled.

Beneath the cover of night, he and others destroyed railroad tracks "and whatever we were able to get at" in order to frustrate the enemy. But with a bit of pride mixed with humanity, Blake said, they avoided killing people.

"We'd capture Polish policemen who were working with the Germans and we'd take away their weapons, undress them and tie them up to a tree," he said.

After a little more than two months, Blake and about 20 other partisans were betrayed.

"The police and Germans captured us and put us on a train and sent us to northwest Germany to an induction camp, and we were separated into groups -- Jews, Poles, Ukrainians," Blake said. "Then we were sent to work on German farms."

Able to speak German fluently, in addition to his native tongue and Russian and Czech, Blake quizzed the farmer's children, found out where they were, and escaped not once but twice from German captivity before being sent to Welzheim Concentration Camp in Germany's Rems-Murr district.

"Then we were put to work clearing a German highway," Blake said, "and I was able to find out where we were again because I spoke German. I said to a friend, 'We have to make a move and escape back to Poland.' When we reached the Polish border, we had to wait two or three days because of German patrols."

In Poland, he received a nasty surprise.

"There were a lot of people going to Germany of their own will to work on farms," Blake said. "There was no food or anything in Poland. We had a choice, either we go back to Germany as volunteers to get food and a place to sleep or stay with the rest of the Polish partisans."

He and his friend Stefan Grundzien decided to stay and fight on, this time managing to remain free until November 1944.

But when he was sent to Austria to gather intelligence, he was captured by the Gestapo and interrogated.

"I was hung by my feet upside down," he said. "They asked who my contacts were. I knew I was going to be shot, anyway, so I didn't say anything."

Taking a gamble, he told the Germans he was an auto mechanic by trade, and the ruse spared his life.

"I was sent to Ebensee Concentration Camp in Austria," said Blake, who though eager to try and escape once again, never got the chance. He remained there until American troops liberated the camp in May 1945.

After the war, Blake lived in Liverpool, England, but eventually moved to Pittsburgh in November 1951 with money sent to him by an American GI, Ziggy Plucinski, whom he befriended during the liberation of Ebensee.

For Blake, America was not the land of milk and honey -- at least not initially. Unable to find work, he ended up sleeping in public parks and eating at a Salvation Army soup kitchen.

Out of desperation and a desire to make good on a promise he had made to himself to somehow repay the United States for freeing him from the concentration camp, he enlisted in the Air Force and by the winter of 1953, he was serving at a supply base known as K-55 in Osanin on the Korean peninsula.

"We saw a lot of wounded troops there. They were sent to us from North Korea," Blake said. "I served in Korea 12 months."

It was ugly.

"I'd see youngsters who went hungry, had no clothes and lived in holes in the ground," he recalled. "Only a person who has been hungry can understand what hunger is. I had gone hungry in World War II."

While in Korea, though, Blake experienced one of the most joyous moments of his life.

"I was summoned to Seoul to appear before a U.S. judge, and I was given my American citizenship and then sent back to K-55," Blake said.

The world, he said, no longer appeared dreary, even if he was still in a war zone.

"I tell you the colors around me at the base were different. My dream was fulfilled. I was given a second life."

Fifty-seven years later, Blake, a retired lithographer, says he still feels the same joy he felt that day so long ago when he became an American citizen.

***

Stanley C. Blake, 86

Hometown: Wloszczowa, Poland

Residence: Lancaster

Rank: Polish 2nd lieutenant and U.S. airman first class

Branches: Polish Resistance, World War II, and U.S Air Force, Korean War

Years of service: Sept. 1, 1939, to May 7, 1945, and Feb. 19, 1952, to Feb. 19, 1956

Most prominent medals: Partisan Cross and Concentration Camp Medal from Poland, and United Nations Medal, National Defense Medal and Korean Service Medal

Specialties: Polish intelligence officer and U.S. warehousing specialist