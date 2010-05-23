MATTIMORE, Sandra (Wojciechowski)

May 22, 2010, beloved wife of John J. Mattimore and the late Donald Gospodarski; dear mother of Kim (Joseph) DiGesare; stepmother of Rev. John J. Mattimore, S.J., Dr. Colleen (James Zinkowski) Mattimore and Joanne (Thomas) Vivian; loving grandmother of Emily and Joseph DiGesare, Rose, Jack and Michael Zinkowski, and Bethany, Allison, Thomas and Meredith Vivian; daughter of the late Henry and Stella Wojciechowski; sister of Susan (Thomas) Krantz. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at St. John Vianney Church at 11 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Buffalo and/or St. Lukes Mission of Mercy. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com