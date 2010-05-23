Book details Spitzer's downfall

It's been more than two years since Eliot Lawrence Spitzer has visited these parts. And since he was governor of New York for 14 months and attorney general for eight years before that, we were getting very used to him.

Some said the entire nation would someday get used to Spitzer; that he would be president.

Maybe that's why Lloyd Constantine's new book "Journal of the Plague Year" -- only fuels our fascination with the former governor felled in 2008 by his involvement with prostitutes. Spitzer's longtime friend and former senior adviser chatted with the Politics Column over a downtown lunch last week, still taking it all quite personally.

That's understandable. The two practiced law and served in state government together. Their families grew to be close friends. They knew each other, trusted each other. They expected to accomplish great things.

And so profound senses of disappointment, frustration and betrayal dominate his book and his conversation. He recalls Spitzer's plans to build high-speed rail, revive the Western New York economy, upgrade Stewart Airport in Newburgh, build a new Peace Bridge and rebuild Penn Station in Manhattan -- all "big picture" stuff.

Buffalo particularly, he said, loomed large on the Spitzer agenda.

"It was our single, biggest objective," he said. "This should be one of the cultural capitals not of the state or nation, but of the world.

"We had an opportunity to do a great number of things," he added, "all because of Eliot's success in the past and his amazing popularity."

But a certain bitterness now drives Constantine. While he believes Spitzer can achieve the comeback he seems to be attempting, Constantine says he must first admit failures far beyond his misadventures in Washington's Mayflower Hotel.

Remember the flap over appointing a successor to disgraced Comptroller Alan Hevesi? How about the "mediocre" budget of 2007-08 that only perpetuated wild spending, his distracting plan to grant driver's licenses to illegal aliens, and finally -- the fiasco that saw his staff use state troopers to gather disparaging information on former Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno?

Indeed, Constantine believes that minus the "massive act of self-sabotage" that ultimately brought him down, Spitzer could have rebounded. Constantine, along with the governor's wife, Silda, begged him not to resign. The office was bigger than one man, they argued. Constantine told Spitzer: "You're free and can go on to be the great governor you can be. You can be better, because you've got the hubris out of you."

And while the recession would still cause overwhelming problems for New York, Constantine argues the state could have fared better had Spitzer fared better.

"If we had just behaved, played it right and hung tough on that first budget," he said, "the state would not be in good shape, but in vastly different shape."

All of this raises questions about Constantine's concept of friendship. Spitzer asks that question, too.

"What Mr. Constantine has written is little more than a self-serving and largely inaccurate interpretation of events mixed with unfounded speculation," Spitzer said in a March statement. "That such a close adviser and confidante of my family and member of my administration would choose to write such a book is a fundamental breach of trust."

Constantine acknowledges the relationship is damaged, though he hopes it will someday be repaired.

"He didn't want me to write this book because he is harboring the delusion this really was a good administration that was brought down by a tragic flaw," Constantine said. "He wants me, in a sense, to enable him. I refuse to, because I love him."

