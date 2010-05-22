Prosecutor yet to determine Doll sentencing recommendation

Genesee County District Attorney Lawrence Friedman says he has not yet determined if he will urge the maximum prison term when Scott F. Doll is sentenced July 2 for the murder of Joseph E. Benequist. A jury convicted the former Corfu Republican mayoral candidate on Thursday of second-degree murder for the fatal bludgeoning of Benequist, 66, on Feb. 16, 2009.

Both Doll and Benequist had worked as correctional officers at the Wende Correctional Facility, and they were business partners.

Friedman said his sentencing recommendation to County Judge Robert C. Noonan "is still to be determined."

Doll, 48, faces a minimum sentence of 15 years to life and a maximum sentence of 25 years to life, with the judge setting the minimum jail time for parole consideration.

Doll was arrested and charged with smuggling "a white powdery substance" concealed inside a green balloon while being processed at the Genesee County Jail after the judge sent him there following the verdict. He had been free on $200,000 bail..

Sheriff's officials sent the substance seized from Doll Thursday to a lab for testing.

Paul J. Cambria Jr., Doll's chief attorney, said he will appeal the verdict because the jury ignored numerous issues of reasonable doubt about Doll's involvement in the crime.

Cambria also said he is unaware of the nature of the powder that led to Thursday's charge at the jail.

Doll was convicted of fatally bludgeoning Benequist in the driveway of the victim's Knapp Road home in Pembroke. Authorities never recovered the weapon.

Cambria contended in closing arguments that when Doll was arrested near the victim's home the day of the killing, he lacked any of the physical injuries the attacker would have suffered as Benequist fought for his life.

Friedman stressed to the jury that the fatal attack was "an ambush" and Benequist "never had a chance."

Doll lost the mayoral race to Democrat Todd Skeet On March 18, 2009. Skeet was re-elected with 109 votes to the already arrested Doll's 47 votes.