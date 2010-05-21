Baseball's young arms can flame out

The baseball writers are nodding their heads in astonishment. Stephen Strasburg is the real deal. Strasburg has been dominant at every level of the minor leagues, and two weeks from today he is expected to make his big-league debut for the Nationals.

It's clear that Strasburg could have pitched for Washington from the start of the season. But the Nats didn't want to put any undue stress on his young arm. More to the point, they wanted to delay his arrival so Strasburg wouldn't have arbitration rights two years from now.

It's too bad Strasburg, 21, couldn't have pitched the entire season, so we could compare him to other top young pitchers in baseball history.

When you examine the history of young power pitchers, you can see why teams are careful with them. Many of the pitchers who had great success by 21 (Kerry Wood, for one) were never the same afterward.

My list of the top 10 seasons by pitchers 21 or younger:

1. Dwight Gooden, 1985: At 20, Gooden went 24-4 with a 1.53 ERA and 268 strikeouts for the Mets. Only one other pitcher, Bob Gibson, had a lower ERA in the past 90 years. A year earlier, at 19, Gooden set a rookie record with 276 strikeouts. He had drug and arm problems and was never the same pitcher after that dazzling start.

2. Bob Feller, 1940: There are striking parallels between Feller and Gooden. Both won 17 games and led the league in strikeouts at 19. Both won 24 games at 20. But Feller got even better at 21, going 27-11 with a 2.61 ERA and 31 complete games. No wonder he considers today's players such wimps.

3. Babe Ruth, 1916: Just imagine if the Babe had stuck with pitching. At 21, he was 23-12 with a 1.75 ERA and nine shutouts for the Red Sox. He didn't allow a homer in 323 innings. Ruth had a 14-inning complete game win over Brooklyn in the World Series.

4. Vida Blue, 1971: Blue went 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and eight shutouts in his 21-year-old season. He won the AL's Cy Young and was the youngest AL MVP winner in the 20th century.

5. Bret Saberhagen, 1985: While Gooden was dominating the NL, Saberhagen was doing the same for K.C. at age 21. He went 20-6 with a 2.87 ERA and allowed only 38 walks in 235 innings. Saberhagen won the Cy Young and was MVP of the World Series after winning two games against the Cardinals.

6. Fernando Valenzuela, 1981: The portly Mexican lefty won his first eight decisions in the strike-shortened '81 season, touching off "Fernandomania." Valenzuela, 20, went 13-7 with a 2.48 ERA and eight shutouts. He became the only player to win Rookie of the Year and Cy Young in the same year.

7. Herb Score, 1955: The Cleveland lefty went 16-10 and struck out 245, a rookie record that stood until Gooden broke it. Early in the 1957 season, he was hit in the face by a Gil McDougal line drive and never won 10 games again. Score was an Indians radio announcer for many years after his retirement.

8. Mark Fidrych, 1976: As a 21-year-old rookie, the Tigers' righty took baseball by storm with his goofy mound antics and nasty sinkerball. Fidrych went 19-9 with a 2.34 ERA, despite striking out only 97 in 250 innings. He quickly developed arm problems and won just 10 more games in his career.

9. Smoky Joe Wood, 1911: At 21, Wood went 23-17 with a 2.02 ERA, 10 shutouts and 258 strikeouts for the Red Sox. He went 34-5 and won three World Series games in 1912. But he broke his thumb in 1913 and was never the same. Like Ruth, he became an outfielder.

10. Wally Bunker, 1964: He went 19-5 with a 2.69 ERA at 19, tossing a couple of one-hitters for the Orioles. Bunker hurt his arm on a cold night in Cleveland that year. He threw a shutout in the 1966 World Series, but was done by age 26.

jsullivan@buffnews.com

***

Join Jerry Sullivan for a live chat at 11 a.m. on Sully on Sports blog, at buffalonews.com/blog