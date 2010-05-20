THE PICTURE PAGE

Jerry Zremski/Buffalo News

Last chapter: Airmen in dress blue uniforms solemnly remove the casket of Master Sgt. Calvin C. Glover from its caisson at Arlington National Cemetery for burial on Wednesday. The Silver Creek native was serving in the Vietnam War when his plane went down in Cambodia on May 22, 1968. His remains were not discovered until a year ago. Story and more photos on Page One.

*

Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

Classic cleaning: Chris Mathewson of Starin Avenue in Buffalo could not resist the call of a sun-splashed Wednesday and took to giving his vintage 1976 Buick LaSabre a good washing.

*

Derek Gee/Buffalo News

Plethora of greenery: Cynthia Williams of South Buffalo picks out plants for her garden at J&M Produce and Garden Center in the Clinton-Bailey Farmers' Market on Wednesday.

*

Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

Concert master: Neil Young plays to a sold out Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo on Wednesday.

***

Shaping clay at warp speed

Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Turn, turn, turn: Things were really spinning Wednesday at the 12th annual Western New York Clay Olympics hosted by Buffalo State College's Ceramics Program. Competing above, from left, are Kenmore East student Hannah Bronstein, Lancaster student Sarah Minchen -- with some guidance from her teacher Ann Perrysmith -- and Niagara Falls student Donald Pannell. More than 40 artists from Lewiston-Porter, Kenmore East, Pioneer, Lancaster and Niagara Falls high schools competed. The event brings a sense of speed and competition to a discipline better known for its painstaking shape making.