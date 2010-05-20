STEGER, June Ann

STEGER - June Ann Age 49, of Huntersville, NC, passed away on May 14, 2010 at her home. She was born on June 25 1960 in Buffalo, NY, daughter of Barbara Zolnowski and the late Richard Zolnowski. June worked for Jared the Galleria of Jewelry as a sales associate. Survivors include her husband, Kent Steger of Huntersville, NC; sisters, Kim Grill (Joseph) of Arizona; Amy Vilcnik (Frank) of Del Ray Beach, FL; Paula Kotaska (William) of Boynton, FL and Lois Schenk (Robert) of Boynton Beach, FL. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 21, 2010 in the chapel of Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 at the funeral home. Please share condolences online at www.hankinswhittington.com.