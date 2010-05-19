Seven By Seven / Seven things you need to know by 7 a.m.

1. Gowanda High School's lacrosse players and their parents tonight will try to persuade the School Board to overturn the decision by Superintendent Charles Rinaldi to cancel the varsity and junior varsity lacrosse seasons. Rinaldi acted after after three players engaged in a locker room boxing match April 29 while some other players cheered and took video of the fight. The hearing is at 7 in the high school cafeteria.

2. Hundreds of local workers -- or their survivors -- who have been denied benefits for diseases attributed to handling nuclear materials will have a chance to make their case in person to a federal board starting today. The Advisory Board on Radiation and Worker Health will hold three days of meetings through Friday in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Niagara Falls. The session is for former employees of Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna, Linde Ceramics in the Town of Tonawanda, Hooker Chemical in Niagara Falls and the University of Rochester.

3. The family of Calvin C. Glover will be in Arlington National Cemetery today for a service that will give them a chance to say a final goodbye to a soldier who was killed in the Vietnam War more than 40 years ago. The remains of the former Silver Creek resident were found last year in Cambodia. The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m., three days shy of the 42nd anniversary of the day Glover's plane went down.

4. There's geezer rock, and then there are geezers who have never stopped rocking -- or creating and evolving. Neil Young definitely falls into the latter category, yea these many years after being a distinctive part of hitmakers Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. The faithful will be out in force for his 8 p.m. show in Shea's Performing Arts Center.

Can't get enough of the sordid saga of Eliot Spitzer, our former governor? Lloyd Constantine, a former Spitzer aide, will discuss his book, "Journal of the Plague Year," at 7 p.m. in Talking Leaves Books, 3158 Main St. The book covers the hope and disillusionment of Spitzer's race and short tenure as New York governor.

6. College graduations are in full swing. About 550 students who have completed graduate programs at Canisius College will receive their degrees in ceremonies starting at 7 p.m. in the college's Koessler Athletic Center. The speaker will be Kay Koplovitz, founder of the Madison Square Garden Sports Network and USA Network, who now has her own media company.

7. Tuesday night, "American Idol" viewers saw the emotional hometown visits of the remaining three contestants, Crystal Bowersox, Lee DeWyze and Casey James. In Mount Prospect, Ill., DeWyze visited the paint store where he once worked; Bowersox threw out the first pitch at a Toledo Mud Hens game; and James, whose Fort Worth parade was rained out, rocked the house at a concert. On Tuesday night's show, the three sang two songs each -- one selected by the singer, the other by a judge or judges. Tonight, one of the final three goes home for good, at least until the Idols Live tour starts up July 1. Live chat with Dave Valenzuela on the PopStand blog from 9 to 10 tonight as we watch the results show.

***

