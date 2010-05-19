SCIANDRA, Antoinette M. "Toni"

SCIANDRA - Antoinette M. "Toni" May 18, 2010, daughter of the late Andrew and Maria (Alaimo) Sciandra; sister of Salvatore (late Gloria) Sciandra, Angela (late Ross) Cartonia, late Phyllis, Josephine, Joseph Sciandra, Peggy (Joseph) Calabrese; beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday from 2-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are asked to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Benedict's Church, Friday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online tributes can be made to www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com