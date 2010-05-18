RILEY, Frances M. (Theobald)

RILEY - Frances M. (nee Theobald)

May 16, 2010, of Kenmore and Williamsville, NY, beloved wife of the late Guy S. Riley; mother of Laraine and Barbara Miles; stepmother of Victoria Panzer, Rita Mary, John (Claudia), Timothy (Donna) and Michael (Cleda) Riley; grandmother of William Genier, Barry, Gregory and Patrick Bautista; also survived by four great-grandchildren. Friends may call Wednesday 7-9 at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. where private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Stroke Assn. of WNY.