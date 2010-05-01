RYDZEWSKI, Michael A. Sr.

RYDZEWSKI - Michael A. Sr. of Angola, NY, April 29, 2010, beloved husband of Carol Rydzewski (Sczepczenski); son of Robert and Theresa Rydzewski; dear father of Desiree (Andrew) Weppner, Michael (Stephen Oppenheimer), Robert Rydzewski, Theresa (John) Uliaszek, Richard (Scheris) Rydzewski, Andrea (Eli) Mayer and Anthony Rydzewski; grandfather of 11 grandchildren; brother of Claudia (James) Gorska, Joseph (Sue) Rydzewski, Roberta (Brian) Stalteri, Timothy Rydzewski and Theresa (Mark) Revitzer; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where prayers will be said Monday at 9:15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church at 10 AM. Mr. Rydzewski was a proud Lance Cpl. of the US Marine Corps, First Air Wing and a Vietnam veteran.