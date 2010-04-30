Jackie Earle Haley, the fans' choice to take on the role of Freddy Krueger in the remake of the 1984 boogeyman blockbuster "A Nightmare on Elm Street," proves stunningly, rousingly ... adequate for the job.

A fine actor who barely registers through the more realistic burn mask and hoarse, processed voice, Haley handles the few passable jokes and imitative finger-knives shtick in the manner we'd hope and expect.

But as to putting his mark on the character Wes Craven created and Robert Englund made his own? Not so much.

It is in the tale's flashbacks, when we see a preburned Freddy Krueger and discover what caused him to torment the dreams of select teens in Springwood, Ohio, that Haley, whose comeback began with "Little Children" and reached some sort of peak with his turn as the avenging Rorschach in "Watchmen," earns his pay and deserves the fan support that pushed New Line into giving him this role.

Director Samuel Bayer, a veteran of music videos (gloomy Nirvana fair of the early '90s was his calling card), nicely suggests the surreal dreamscapes where teens doze off and allow Freddy to have his bloody way with them. But this script lacks the moral ambiguity of the original film as we see generic pretty-teens dispatched, one by one, by the guy in the fashion-statement sweater and fedora. It's a movie that starts slowly, and only begins moving us to the edge of our seat in the third act.

Six minutes in, a "Twilight" kid cuts his own throat in a diner.

Another dies horribly in bed, a third in jail, all seemingly killed by a slasher no one saw. Only the audience knows the truth. Each dead student picks up a piece of the puzzle, and a couple (Rooney Mara and Kyle Gallner) start to connect the disparate parts for a supernatural somnambulant theory of why this is happening.

In 1984, there was no Red Bull to keep teens awake, no video blogs for them to recount their dreams and hope others have answers to what's happening to them, no cell phones with their killer "Freddy Krueger apps" to keep them from dozing off and succumbing to his dream-murders.

The dialogue is a tiresome recycling of the "You're not real," "Am too," "Are not" arguments of the original series of films. The effects, in most cases, are better than the 1984 state-of-the-art, though in a couple of cases -- Freddy coming through the wallpaper, for instance -- the old, organic effect looked real and was more frightening.

What we're paying for with our admission price is a handful of good jolts, a couple of decent one-liners (writers Wesley Strick and Eric Heisserer barely manage this) and warm O-negative memories of the original, if we remember it.

Fans will almost certainly find this more than adequate, but the rest of us are actually doing Haley a favor with only lukewarm endorsements. He's too good to be sentenced to a life of endless, declining-in-quality sequels and costumed appearances at conventions. That's the real nightmare here.

***

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET

2 stars (out of 4)

STARRING: Jackie Earl Haley, Rooney Mara

DIRECTOR: Sam Bayer

RUNNING TIME: 102 minutes

RATING: R for strong bloody horror violence, disturbing images, terror and language.

THE LOWDOWN: Freddy Krueger returns in this remake of the 1980s horror franchise.