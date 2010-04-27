This is no time for playing around

To look at the Business Today section of The Buffalo News, one might conclude that the money is in, well, money. Certainly not in anything as frivilous as toys.

- Mattel may cut jobs at Fisher-Price in outsourcing move - Samantha Maziarz Christmann/The Buffalo News

More job cuts may be coming to East Aurora's Fisher-Price.

Its parent company, Mattel, has confirmed that, "after a lengthy due diligence process," it is outsourcing the company's information technology work to Indian company Wipro.

But there is no official word yet on whether East Aurora employees will be affected or if so, how many of them. ...

The job cuts were foreshadowed in Mattel's first-quarter earnings call earlier this month, when it commented to investors and media that it was "working on outsourcing [its] IT infra structure" as part of its strategy to cut costs. Mattel reported a surprise 12 percent increase in revenue for the quarter ending March 31.

- For bank, quarter was very productive - Jonathan D. Epstein/The Buffalo News

First Niagara Financial Group has been on a tear for the past year — gobbling up two banks, raising $1 billion in capital and converting to a commercial bank — and its aggressive growth strategy appears to be paying off.

First Niagara said Monday that first-quarter profit soared 79.5 percent from a year ago, following a successful major acquisition in Western Pennsylvania that is yielding strong growth in loans and deposits.

- Good news for loan industry - Eileen AJ Connelly/AP/Buffalo News

In its first publicly released examination of private student loan payment data, credit reporting agency TransUnion said the ratio of private student loans that were 90 days or more past due fell to 6.03 percent in the 2009 fourth quarter, reversing a five-quarter trend. [Press release] [Video]

