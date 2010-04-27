REBROVICH, Evelyn E. (Weiss)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest April 25, 2010. Beloved wife of Thomas G. Rebrovich Jr.; devoted mother of Karen (Wayne) Kreitzbender and Wayne (Linda) Hahn; cherished grandmother of Steve, Brian, Keith and Adam; adored great-grandmother of three great-grandchildren; loving daughter of William and Nellie May (nee Sutton) Weiss; dear sister of Dorothy (William) Schutt and the late Louis, Henry, Mildred and Lillian; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave., Hamburg on Thursday at 10 o'clock (Please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofunerahome.com