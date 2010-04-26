High above Tokyo, a part of history

Raised in coal country in Forest City, Pa., John G. Sapuder didn't see many choices for a job when he graduated from high school in 1938.

"Unless I wanted to work in a coal mine like my father or at a women's dress factory, there were no jobs, so I joined [the Army Air Forces]," he said.

That decision eventually took him into the skies above Tokyo Bay on the day the Japanese surrendered at the end of World War II.

Sapuder, even at 90 years old, still finds it hard to fathom that he flew above the USS Missouri at dawn on Sept. 2, 1945, just a short time before the surrender documents were signed on the deck of the battleship.

He was a maintenance crew chief for a B-29, and he was invited by the captain of the Superfortress to accompany him on this final mission because the chief mechanic had kept the plane in top-notch condition for the many bombing raids.

As crew chief supervising four aircraft mechanics, Sapuder led by example, often toiling throughout the night to make sure the plane was able to fly the long distance from Guam to Tokyo.

"Tokyo was 1,500 miles away, and these planes were designed to fly 3,000 miles without touching down," said Sapuder, a Riverside resident. "The bomber carried a flight crew of 11 members, 10 tons of bombs and 6,500 gallons of gasoline."

But because these heavy bombers were rushed into production, they were prone to mechanical problems, particularly with the engines catching fire. And, of course, there was routine maintenance and repairs of the damage caused by enemy flak.

Many of these aircraft flew only six to eight consecutive missions before a mechanical mishap occurred in midair, and the pilot would have to abort the mission and turn back.

Not so with the B-29 under the care of Sapuder and his crew.

He and his crew members worked side by side many a night, with a generator providing power for spotlights, often working until dawn to make sure the plane was airworthy for missions, which were flown every two or three days.

"I got to the stage where I pitched a pup tent beside the plane," he said. "Our living area was four miles away from the plane, and I just didn't feel like hitching a ride back and forth to it. I'd just plop down and go to sleep."

His dedication paid off.

Their plane, named Pile Driver in honor of its pilot, Capt. Sterling Pile, carried out more than 13 bombing runs over Japan before mechanical difficulties caused a mission to be aborted. In total, the plane flew 31 missions.

The brass took notice of Pile Driver's performance and awarded Sapuder the Bronze Star for his high level of performance and devotion to duty.

But his incentive for working hard was more than just a solid maintenance record; rather, it was keeping the flight crew alive.

"We were like a family," he said. "They told me it was the maintenance crew that brought them back each time."

While it was an honor to receive a Bronze Star, Sapuder said his most memorable moment came when he was invited to join the flight crew on the Sept. 2, 1945, mission to Japan for the surrender.

The U.S. military wanted every plane available above Tokyo to make a strong show of force, according to Sapuder.

"They didn't trust the Japanese because of the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor," he said. "There must have been over 400 B-29s in the air that day," the same type of plane that in August had hastened the end of the war by dropping the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

As Sapuder flew over Tokyo, he said, he was deeply moved by the devastation he viewed below from the B-29 firebombing raids that had lasted for seven months.

"I'd asked Capt. Pile to show me the places he'd bombed with the plane. He flew at a real low altitude, and for blocks, you'd go without seeing any buildings," he said. "Everything was burned out. You couldn't believe it. You'd see one chimney here and there."

The flight crew became so engrossed in looking over the ruins and snapping photographs, that the plane drifted out over Tokyo Bay, he said, and before anyone realized, it was directly above the Missouri.

The signing of the surrender papers would not occur for at least an hour, but the B-29 flight crew knew that it was in a no-fly zone.

"I was up front, right behind the pilot. I said, 'Get out of here before we're shot down by our own Air Force.'

"I looked above us through the glass, and there was a fighter plane about 10 feet above, almost sitting on top of us, and I said, 'We're going to get shot down. The war's over, and we're going to get shot down by one of our own.' "

Pile made a hasty retreat from the restricted airspace as he worried aloud that he would be court-martialed.

"There were orders to court-martial anyone who got near the Missouri," Sapuder said.

But a court-martial never came about, the retired U.S. Postal Service mail carrier recalled, because the fighter pilot conveniently forgot the name on the B-29 and its identification number when officials on the Missouri later asked who had violated the airspace.

Among Sapuder's prize possessions from the war are photographs that were snapped from the Pile Driver showing the Missouri that morning before Japanese officials signed the documents of surrender.

"The Missouri was huge. I have a picture of it sitting right in Tokyo Bay early in the morning," Sapuder said, still amazed at his perch high above a vessel -- and an event -- that would be so important in history.

***

John G. Sapuder, 90

Hometown: Forest City, Pa.

Residence: Buffalo

Rank: Staff sergeant

Branch: Army Air Forces

War zone: Pacific

Years of service: November 1939 to November 1945

Most prominent medal: Bronze Star

Specialty: Repair crew chief, B-29 bomber