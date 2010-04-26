AROUND THE NATION

Kent State offers tour of 1970 shooting sites

KENT, Ohio (AP) -- Kent State University has created a walking tour to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Ohio National Guard shootings that killed four students and injured nine others.

The tour features narration of seven relevant sites on the campus where Guard members opened fire May 4, 1970, on students protesting the Vietnam War.

The tour features placards with photos, maps and written descriptions. It includes narration by civil rights leader Julian Bond, first president of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Bond was chairman of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People from 1998 to this year.

Sites on the tour include the pagoda near where Guard members fired and the parking lot where most of the students fell.

The shooting sites were added to the National Register of Historic Places this year.

The university seeks to raise $1.5 million to create a museum in a campus building overlooking the area.

Calls to 911 seeking ride result in charges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) -- Police in one Connecticut city have a warning for nightclub patrons: Don't call 911 for a ride home.

New Haven police said that's what 28-year-old Quandria Bailey did, calling the emergency line six times to request a ride from a nightclub back to her Meriden home.

Bailey was charged with six counts of misuse of the 911 system early Sunday. She was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court May 5.

Teen ends bid to set age record for sail

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (AP) -- A 16-year-old Southern California girl hoping to become the youngest person to sail around the world alone has ended her quest and will head to South Africa for boat repairs.

Abby Sunderland wrote on her blog Saturday that to keep going would be "foolish and irresponsible" after losing use of her boat's main autopilot. She expects to land in Cape Town in about two weeks.

Even with her nonstop attempt over, Abby writes that she will complete her trek back to Marina del Rey.

Abby, of Thousand Oaks, embarked Jan. 23 after older brother Zac completed a westerly solo circumnavigation at the age of 17.

The record for the youngest person to circumnavigate is held by 17-year-old Mike Perham of Britain.