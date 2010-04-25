Letters / Our readers speak out

>We will get fooled again

Management has to assume full responsibility for the Buffalo Sabres. This team was built for the 82-game schedule to get into the playoffs. This group of players were more like show horses than workhorses.

Playoff hockey is a different brand of hockey; it is not for the faint of heart. This assembly of players was satisfactory for the 82-game season, nothing more. Boston is an inferior team but one with lots of grit. It took Lindy Ruff three games to figure that these boys were not the answer to tenacious checking and hitting which the playoffs require and called up a reserve (McCormick) and then on elimination day called up an additional eight players from the farm team.

Season ticket holders get fooled again. I think it's time for Larry Quinn to deal with this effort or lack thereof and make the necessary changes. There is no real leadership on the team and the players often play very tentatively so as not to get checked or worse, get hurt.

Somehow the Sabres and even the Bills never take it to the next level. Fans here are always given false expectations and the teams' management always gets away with it.

Pat Lyons

Amherst

>Don't forget Mr. Lamonica

A recent letter to the Sports Editor stated: "Notre Dame quarterbacks never lived up to their reputations, except Joe Montana."

Daryle Lamonica was a major factor in leading the Bills to Buffalo's only two major league professional sports championships in 1964 and 1965, then went on to do it on his own, winning the American Football League championship for the Raiders in 1967.

Lamonica's career statistics were 66 wins, 16 losses and 4 ties for a 78.4 percent winning percentage, second in professional football history only to Otto Graham.

If memory doesn't fail me, I believe Daryle Lamonica was a Notre Dame quarterback.

Angelo F. Coniglio

Amherst

>Local pair deserves more

The Bills should trade Brian Moorman and the Sabres should trade Ryan Miller.

They've both earned it.

Mitchell Carner

Buffalo

