McDONNELL, Donald J., Sr.

McDONNELL - Donald J., Sr. April 3, 2010, in Naples, Florida, age 80, beloved husband of Kathryn (nee Bradshaw); devoted father of Molly (Richard F.) Debo, Meghan McDonnell, Mary (Morley A.) Quatroche, Jr., Mercedes (Joseph C.) Kavanagh, Donald J. (Charlotte S.) McDonnell, Jr. and Devin J. (Whitney K.) McDonnell, and loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held May 7 at 10 AM at Saint Mark Catholic Church on 401 Woodward Avenue in Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations in his name to The Memorial Fund, Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209; or, Niagara University, Office of Institutional Advancement, Butler Building, Niagara Falls, NY 14109.