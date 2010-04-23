UB art show to feature beer-dispensing device tonight

Niagara Falls has an annual event that combines art and beer.

A University at Buffalo student artist and inventor has created a machine that he believes does the same thing.

An art project by Erik Baker -- which will be unveiled tonight at the UB Spring Senior Art Show -- mechanically dispenses custom-flavored beer.

Known as "The Buffalo BrewBot," Baker hopes to eventually get a simpler version of the device into the market.

"At one time, Buffalo had countless neighborhood breweries," Baker said in a written statement. "This is still a town that likes its beer and 'The BrewBot' marries some of the charm of a by-gone era to state of the art technology."

Tonight's art show starts at 7 at the Pierce Arrow Building, 255 Great Arrow Ave., Buffalo. The show is free and open to the public.

The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center in Niagara Falls hosts its annual "The Art of Beer" fundraiser every winter.

--Aaron Besecker