Magical memories of the Forks Hotel

Any mention of the Forks Hotel evokes memories of Buffalo's rich magical heritage. During the 1960s and '70s, people flocked to the century-old bar/restaurant, located on Broadway near Union Road in Cheektowaga. They came to witness minor magical miracles while eating delicious beef on weck and chicken wings. The owner, Eddie Fechter, assisted by a cast of highly skilled local and visiting magicians, entertained customers nightly. I was honored to be included in that brotherhood.

People were amazed when Fechter's huge hands nimbly made cards, coins and cigarettes multiply, be transformed and eventually vanish. His good friend, Karl Norman, performed behind the large, U-shaped bar. For four to five hours a night, spectators, ranked three deep, would watch Norman produce a big metal nut from under his fez and make signed cards appear on the ceiling or outside the windows. Raucous humor was continuous.

Forks Hotel was known for a specific type of magic: close-up, which relies on illusions using small objects such as cards, coins and ropes, and is performed right in front of the spectator. Nothing is hidden by distance, smoke or mirrors. Buffalo audiences were lucky, because they were able to experience this variety of intimate magic every night, for many years.

Fechter always had a vision of a bunch of close-up magicians enjoying each other's company, sharing ideas, fooling the heck out of each other and then partaking in some good food and drink. So, in 1971, the original close-up magic convention was held at Fechter's Forks Hotel. This was a unique event. Magic conventions had always stressed stage magic, with big illusions. Here, close-up magic was the center of attention.

Thirty-five magicians attended that first gathering. They met in a crowded smoky room above the bar, and performed for each other. Later in the evening, they went downstairs and entertained the delighted customers.

As the gathering grew in size and renown, the convention now known as Fechter's Finger Flicking Frolic or FFFF became an exclusive, invitation-only affair, drawing more than 100 magicians from all over the world. While weekends at Forks were always busy, the annual convention saw overflow crowds jam the barroom and three back rooms, eager to be fooled by some of the best close-up magicians in the world.

After Fechter died in 1979, the magic and the FFFF continued to draw large crowds to Forks. When the building closed in 1991, the convention moved to Abbott Square Brew Pub, and, three years later to the Sheraton (now Holiday Inn) in Batavia. On the last full weekend in April, this hotel now is home to a continuation of Fechter's dream.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the FFFF. The guest of honor will be Obie O'Brien, a magician who has run the convention for 40 years. Under his leadership, FFFF has become the most prestigious close-up magic convention in the world. This weekend, more than 250 magicians from 22 countries and five continents will attend. Although closed to the public, the gathering still reminds me of the great fun at the famous Forks Hotel.

Often when I perform magic, someone will ask if I knew Eddie Fechter and worked at the Forks. I am always proud to say "yes," because Fechter and the Forks gave Buffalo a unique form of entertainment and an exclusive place in magic history.