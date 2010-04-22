Deaths Death Notices
BAILEY, Mary (Kinney)
Of Orchard Park, NY, April 19, 2010, beloved wife of the late Harry F. Bailey; loving mother of Carol (Paul) Geary, John C. (Nanci) and Elizabeth Ann Bailey; grandmother of Timothy (Erin) and Christopher Geary, Colin K. and Ehren K. Bailey; great-grandmother of Daniel and Nora; sister of Karlyne Marsteiner, Doris Brownell and the late Marjorie Bailey. Family will receive friends Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. Services Saturday at 11 AM in the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 South Buffalo St. Friends invited.
