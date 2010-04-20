Savard takes his first strides back

The Buffalo Sabres have lost their best offensive player and have no real idea if and when Thomas Vanek will play in this series. The Boston Bruins didn't expect to get their top gun back but got surprising news Monday.

Center Marc Savard -- seemingly KO'd for the playoffs by a concussion heard round the NHL -- skated on his own for the first time in six weeks early in the morning and said he's having no ill effects from the devastating hit he endured March 7 from Pittsburgh's Matt Cooke. If the Bruins advance, it's reasonable to think Savard will be available. And he'd even like to be on the ice later in this series.

"We have to be realistic here but I'm hopeful," Savard said during the Bruins' morning skate in TD Garden. "I can't see these next two games, that's for sure. Down the road maybe it's going to come down to a coach's decision and a trainer's decision and myself."

Savard did an exertion test Sunday and has a neuropsychological exam scheduled for today. He said he's had no headaches since last week.

"As soon as I pass that, I'll be cleared and it's just a matter of getting back in shape," Savard said. "I haven't done anything for six weeks at all. I felt a little short-winded [during Monday's skate] because of that and it's going to take some time but hopefully it will be sooner rather than later."

Savard said he first skated Monday and then grabbed a stick and worked on some puck handling.

"Thank God that part didn't go away," he said. "It felt really good controlling the puck and shooting and I felt good in that area, that's for sure."

Savard said he plans to skate on his own again today and perhaps with his teammates here Wednesday morning.

***

Coach Lindy Ruff said Vanek had made no progress but had no setbacks since Sunday, when he limped through the locker room after briefly chatting with reporters. Vanek was seen wearing a walking boot in the Garden during the day.

On the Sabres' concussion front, Drew Stafford took Vanek's place in the lineup after he got through his baseline testing Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, Ruff revealed Stafford was close to being cleared to play in Game Two.

"It's definitely something you want to be back 100 percent with no symptoms before you get conditioning back," said Stafford, who was injured April 10 in Ottawa. "Fortunately I was able to do that in a short amount of time."

***

Goaltender Ryan Miller said the Sabres are trying to control their emotions in the series and not let them waver from game to game. That's particularly true when you consider all eight series saw a 1-1 split for the first time.

"Playoff time, it can be quite a roller coaster. You have to really temper yourself," Miller said. "It's great to win, it's a lot of fun. Losing has just become a part of it for every team, every series. No matter what, the team that's going to win the Stanley Cup -- we hope it's us -- but the team that is going to ultimately win has already lost a game."

***

Bruins rookie defenseman Johnny Boychuk continues to be in the middle of physical play. He took a crushing hit from Tyler Myers in Game One, sent Vanek to the sidelines in Game Two and dropped Matt Ellis with a crunching check at the Boston line Monday.

"Our forwards were coming back so I knew that even if I missed him, they would be there to cover for me," Boychuk said. "[The hit] kind of gives the whole team a little boost."

After the morning skate, Boychuk was incredulous when pressed by mostly Buffalo media members about the play that injured Vanek. Boychuk's slash to Vanek's right knee sent the Sabres winger skidding into the end boards.

"It wasn't even that bad. I was trying to go for the stick and hit his leg I think," Boychuk said. "I'm not even too sure. I hit his right one and his left one is sore. I don't know what all the fuss is about. I was actually standing up when he went down and I think I tripped over his skate and fell with him, kind of behind him."

Boston coach Claude Julien was not happy the Boychuk-Vanek play remained a topic.

"I don't think he was overaggressive. He did a hockey play," Julien said. "I think it's pretty obvious, and I don't want to dwell on this stuff, but Vanek got hurt going into the boards. It's his left leg, not his right, so he got hurt that way."

***

*Sabres rookie Tyler Myers played 27 minutes, 34 seconds in Game Three, his highest total of the series. Boston's Zdeno Chara set his high at 28:01.

*The physical play continued in the series as Buffalo was credited with 39 hits and Boston with 38. The teams combined for 99 in Game Two, the most in a regulation playoff game in the NHL since 2006.

*The Sabres were charged with eight giveaways and have committed 47 in the three games. Boston has just 19.

