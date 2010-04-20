Local troops in humanitarian fight; Tonawanda unit aims to better life in Mosul

From the way they speak, you would think these three young soldiers from Amherst, Lancaster and Buffalo are talking about a humanitarian mission.

They talk about improving the quality of life for people living in impoverished conditions and getting different levels of government to work together to make a difference.

Clean drinking water, trash collection, sewage removal and the economy are the priorities.

But every day they walk the streets of Mosul, a sprawling city of 1 million in northern Iraq, their lives are at risk.

Close calls happen. Grenades are lobbed, improvised explosive devices explode, though not as often as a few years ago.

Yet for Iraq's fledgling democracy to survive, these three soldiers say, it is absolutely necessary to achieve victories by providing the basic necessities of life and working with average Iraqis.

Spc. Jason J. Halicki, Lt. Glen Taylor and Capt. Nate Neuman are well equipped to carry out this counterinsurgency strategy as members of the Army Reserve's 401st Civil Affairs Battalion, based in the Town of Tonawanda. They are experts in making public works projects happen and tutoring governments on how to serve constituents.

And though American blood is still sometimes spilled, they willingly work the streets of Mosul.

When Iraqi citizens react negatively to the U.S. presence, Halicki, 25, of Lancaster, sees it as an opportunity.

"You tell them what we are here for. You're not going to change some people with one conversation, but it makes a big difference when you talk to them face to face," he said.

"When we get to the end of the conversation, we share the same hope that the next time I come back to Iraq, it will be as a tourist."

Taylor, 28, of Amherst, said simple things like getting one level of government to work with another is a major step in ensuring that democracy will survive once all U.S. forces leave Iraq by the end of next year.

When a terrorist blew up three sets of railroad tracks and ruptured a water line beneath them at a Mosul train station last fall, Americans could have carried out yet another public works repair project.

But Taylor took a different tack.

"Instead of us taking the lead, we encouraged our partners in the provincial government to repair it. It turned out to be a win for them. It was an example of the provincial government and the federal government working together," Taylor said, explaining that the water line was the province's responsibility and the train tracks, the federal government's.

Water pressure was returned to the neighborhood surrounding the train station, and the economy improved with rail service restored.

"It was a good example of how things will be in the future," Taylor said.

But will insurgents overrun Iraq once the current 95,000 U.S. troops are gone?

Taylor does not think so, based on his personal experience. Each time he and his unit, Civil Affairs Team 4 of the Army's 130th Engineer Brigade, travel into neighborhoods, they are under the protection of Iraq Security Forces.

He and other soldiers say they generally feel safe and are impressed with how in tune the Iraqi forces are in keeping track of issues facing the different neighborhoods.

Neuman, 26, a North Buffalo resident who is on his second tour of duty in Iraq, also believes Iraq's democracy will survive.

"I was deployed to Baqouba, just northeast of Baghdad, in 2006, and it was a very volatile region. When I was there, it was in the height of the sectarian violence. It was the peak of combat operations, and our mission was to help develop capacity in the government, which was in its infancy. But contact with the enemy was almost daily. My company commander was killed right behind me," he said.

He added that Mosul ended up surpassing Baqouba as the most dangerous region in 2007. But since the U.S. troop surge that year and large-scale reconstruction projects, the city has settled down.

"The key is to build up government capacity so that they can deliver core services, sewer, water, electricity, academics and trash removal, essential to the population," said Neuman, who when he is not a citizen soldier works for the City of Buffalo in economic development.

"We advise and assist their civil servants and the director generals who head the provincial departments."

Focusing on civil reconstruction, even if it is only in an advisory capacity, he explained, undercuts the insurgents and terrorists who seek support from the civilian population.

"It is impossible to win solely upon combat operations. We literally have to win the hearts and minds of the populace by empowering their local government to support their basic needs," he said. "If not, they'll turn to the terrorists and insurgents."

But Neuman said he has no illusions that everyone in Iraq loves the Americans.

"As long as we're here, there will be somebody willing to shoot at us, but we have assisted in the development of security forces and the government, enough for them to carry on," he said.

All three soldiers expect to return home by the middle of next month.

e-mail: lmichel@buffnews.com