Everybody's column

Old Fort Niagara is open for business

I would like to clarify the impact of the proposed closings of various state parks, because Old Fort Niagara would not be affected. While Old Fort Niagara is located within Fort Niagara State Park and is officially a State Historic Site, the fort is operated by the Old Fort Niagara Association, a not-for-profit organization. For more than 75 years, the association has operated the site as a self-sufficient entity, predating New York State's ownership of Fort Niagara State Park. The association has continued to work cooperatively with the state to operate the site and represented a successful private-public partnership that was well ahead of its time.

While state parks are supportive and cooperative partners, having invested more than $1 million in capital improvements inside the fort's grounds, Old Fort Niagara is its own entity with its own operating budget separate from state funding. Our annual budget of $1.3 million relies on admissions, museum shop sales, community support and other fundraising activities to meet our expenses. Each year, the association must raise $350,000 in grants, donations, memberships and annual fund contributions. We are a major tourist attraction for our region, receiving 80,000 visitors per year and operating primarily on support from the community.

As long as people continue to visit and support Old Fort Niagara, the historic site will remain open for business.

Robert Emerson

Executive Director

Old Fort Niagara

***

Governor needs to stop bashing state employees

Whatever happened to the "I Love NY" slogan? The answer lies with Gov. David Paterson's unfair bashing of the state labor unions, the Public Employees Federation and the Civil Service Employees Association, for wanting their agreed-upon raise with the state. Now the governor seems to think the state budget problems can be solved by holding back the raises of state workers. Year after year, these two labor unions agreed to reduce benefits. As soon as the employees relinquish their benefits, it's amazing how the floodgates of money suddenly appear, and it is spent on the governor's wish list.

The PEF has offered numerous facts on how the governor and legislative leaders can save the state millions of dollars, much more than the small amount designated for employee raises. The governor, however, keeps a deaf ear to the PEF's solutions. He should stop bashing state employees, who are also taxpayers. He should work together with them, and stop encouraging people to dislike New York and its state employees. State employees are not the problem. Their pay starts very low and it takes decades to be on a level equal to the private sector.

Owen G. Byrne II

Eden

***

China isn't to blame for nation's problems

The blame never ends. We are always blaming someone else for our own problems. Douglas Turner's April 12 column blames China for our job losses and the recession. Isn't corporate greed where the blame needs to go? The banking industry and Wall Street corporations scam the people, cause a recession and get bailed out by the taxpayers they scammed. Then the CEOs get mega-buck bonuses. This is not China's fault.

Our manufacturing jobs were moved to China because of corporate greed. The executives believe they can add a few extra cents from each product to their pocket. The extra pennies are at the expense of slave-labor wages. These unpatriotic executives and stockholders were not forced to move their business out of America, they had a choice. This is not China's fault.

We need not have invaded Iraq and amassed a huge, never-ending debt. We blame non-existent WMDs and Saddam Hussein. If Detroit had designed decent vehicles, Americans would have continued to buy them. Instead, we purchased foreign reliability. Then Detroit blames the unions.

We need to take a hard look at our internal and foreign policies. Facing the answers will be hard. The last straw in the casket of middle America? The Supreme Court says these greedy corporations are "people." Go figure.

Evelyn Malone

Amherst

***

Children simply mimic parents' bad behavior

Lately, there has been outrage at the recent spike in teenage suicides mostly caused by bullying. I have always said that children learn what they see, and in this age of new technology, kids have the ability to text hate from their cell phones, as well as post derogatory messages on Facebook and Twitter. Spreading lies and rumors and verbal abuse should not be tolerated or accepted, but the kids are not the only ones to blame.

The actions of bullying teens are no different than the outrageous childish actions of adults who defend their various political parties by spewing hate. The name calling and posters depicting the president as Hitler are outrageous and extreme. The adults have no respect, therefore the kids have no respect. Children should be taught kindness and respect from their parents. Instead they hear them rant and rave and disrespect everyone who does not agree with their opinion. Sadly, racial slurs and anti-gay remarks seem to have become acceptable.

It is not too late to teach our children right from wrong and to be kind and respect one another. Everyone is not the same, but we can agree to disagree. Mocking and ridicule can hurt the feelings of others and sometimes lead to devastating consequences. The bad behavior of children mirrors the bad behavior of adults. We need to lead by example.

Greg Netzel

Cheektowaga

***

Don't make exceptions for city residency rule

In response to School Board Member Catherine Nugent Panepinto's request to consider using incentives to persuade employees to live in the city, how about this for incentive: You get to keep your job! A rule is a rule. The exceptions are ridiculous. If school employees get an out, so should everyone.

Cindy Becker

Town of Tonawanda

***

Do we need to recall auto ashtrays, too?

Like all drivers, I am concerned about the numerous automotive recalls we read about. I want to point out, however, that there is a pervasive fault with every vehicle on the road. It is evident to me that every car's ashtray is broken and cannot accept cigarette butts. Every morning on the way to work, I see the driver of the car in front of me -- irrespective of vehicle make and model -- throwing his spent cigarettes to the pavement. Obviously there must be a fault in the ashtrays.

Not being a smoker, I haven't tried to use my ashtray for anything other than loose change; it seems to function fine in that way.

Ray Ammerman

Williamsville