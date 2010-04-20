Afternoon Roundup: Tuesday, April 20

Here's a look at a few of the latest headlines this afternoon:

- Attorney General Andrew Cuomo filed a lawsuit today alleging that state Senate Majority Leader Pedro Espada Jr. and his family "siphoned" more than $14 million from a not-for-profit health care he runs for political and personal use, reports Tom Precious of the News Albany Bureau.

- M&T Bank Corp. CEO Robert G. Wilmers called for federal reform of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to correct their failures, writes News Business Reporter Jonathan D. Epstein.

- Sabres forward Matt Ellis was not at practice Tuesday in Wilmington, Mass, News Sports Reporter Mike Harrington reports on Sabres Edge.

--Denise Jewell Gee