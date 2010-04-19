Prayers, then 'goodbye to the world'

Richard C. Gietler arrived on a ferry in Pusan, South Korea, and wondered what had happened to all the civilians.

Signs of destruction from Chinese and North Korean forces were everywhere, and residents were scarce.

"The town was devastated. It was all beat up; no homes, no businesses; no place for shelter. It was quite a shock to see. The first thing that came to my mind was you wondered what happened to the people. They'd been pushed around by the Chinese," Gietler recalled about what he saw as a 21-year-old Army infantryman.

Gietler didn't get much of a chance to investigate. He was soon placed in a troop train, no more than boxcars, and sent six hours north to Seoul to join up with the 27th Infantry Regiment, known as the Wolf Hounds.

Within hours of arriving, he was in his first battle with the North Korean army.

"We held off the attack, and for the next 30 days we fought them hill over hill to the demarcation line where it is today," Gietler said, referring to the 38th parallel dividing the Korean peninsula.

"It was a hell of an initiation into the service. We couldn't keep officers on the front lines. They lost their lives, and I was in the right place at the right time and picked to lead," he said of his ascendancy from private, to private first class, then corporal, sergeant and finally sergeant first class.

One of his harshest encounters with the enemy occurred toward the end of the 30-day march north.

"I was on the front lines in Kumhwa [along southern Manchuria], and there was a dead-man zone in front of this village that was occupied by the North Koreans or Chinese troops.

"We made it across the dead-man zone, but once we got into the village, everything broke. It was rifle fire and mortars. Our objective was to find out if the enemy was there, and he was. One of our boys got hit. He was shot in the back, and the bullet came out one of his arms.

"We weren't going to leave that boy. His name was Carl, and he was from New Jersey. The medic stayed behind with me, and we carried him back. He was a big fellow. We took turns carrying him. We threw him over our shoulder, while the other provided rifle cover."

But the rescue attempt was noticed by enemy forces, who began "bracketing" them with mortar fire.

"That means they put a mortar round in front us and then the next mortar round behind us," Gietler said. "Usually when they do that, the third round comes into the middle and wipes you right out."

All three soldiers hugged the ground beneath them and waited to die.

"I was lying next to Carl, and he got hit again. I could feel the thump from him being hit. He died from that," Gietler said. "Then I said my prayers, and I said goodbye to the world. But the mortar round never came. For some reason, all the firing quit."

Gietler and the medic managed to carry the dead soldier 200 more yards to safety, where other medics thought that the two of them had been struck, too.

"We were all full of blood from carrying Carl. The medics thought we were shot from having so much blood on us," Gietler said. "They wanted us to go to the first-aid unit, but we didn't have a scratch."

Later that day, Gietler rejoined his unit and found himself assigned the unofficial duty of repeatedly sharing how the soldier from New Jersey had died.

"You don't want to tell it, but they wanted to know because someone in the squad got killed," Gietler said.

Even now, the 81-year-old veteran says, it is painful to recall that tragic moment. And he also counts his blessings.

"I was very lucky. All the time I was there, I never got scratched," he said, though he came pretty close. "One time, I had a bullet that went through my water canteen on my hip."

***

Richard C. Gietler, 81

Hometown: Buffalo

Residence: West Seneca

Rank: Sergeant first class

Branch: Army

War zone: Korea

Years of service: December 1950 to September 1952

Most prominent honors: Combat Infantryman Badge, Korean Campaign Medal, United Nations Medal, National Defense Service Medal

Specialty: Infantry