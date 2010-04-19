BURROUGHS, Lois H. (Stotz)

April 17, 2010, age 97, beloved wife of the late Laurence G. Burroughs; dearest mother of Laurence P. (Carolyn) Burroughs and the late Beverly and David Burroughs; devoted grandmother of nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Russell Stotz. The family will be present Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street (two blocks east of Union Rd.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Wednesday at 10:30 AM from Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga, NY. Rev. Dorothy Pearman will be the officiant. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church or the Erie County SPCA. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com