It was a day when the Buffalo Bisons tried to create their scoring opportunities.

Only, the gambles late in the game didn't quite pay off.

The Herd had a one-run lead with two outs in the top of the ninth, but failed to hold on and ended up dropping a 4-3 decision to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees in front of an announced crowd of 4,613 at Coca-Cola Field on Sunday afternoon.

While the Bisons generated 12 hits, they stranded 11 runners on base and went just 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

So when the Yankees tied the game with a two-out home run by Eduardo Nunez in the ninth, the Herd tried to manufacture its own offense.

In the bottom of the ninth with one out and two on base, Josh Thole singled to left. Bisons manager Ken Oberkfell sent Ruben Tejada home from second but Tejada was thrown out at the plate.

"It's a tough situation," Oberkfell said. "We had a runner thrown out at home but I figure I'm taking a chance because we haven't exactly been hitting with runners in scoring position, so you gamble. You take chances.

"We had the situation a couple of times where we had a runner on third and less than two outs and didn't get him in and those runs come back to bite you. You need those runs."

In the 10th, Scranton took a 4-3 lead on a sacrifice fly to center by Juan Miranda. The Herd had a chance to tie or win in the bottom of the inning, leading off with back-to-back singles from Ike Davis and Mike Hessman, but a bunt by Chris Carter to third was too hard, allowing the Yankees to eliminate the lead runner.

A strikeout and grounder back to the mound ended the inning and snapped the Bisons' three-game win streak.

"We came up a little short," Hessman said. "They made some plays when they had to. Their closer [Jonathan Albaladejo] came in and made the pitches he needed to make. He made the play on the bunt and got the lead guy. Unfortunately it didn't work out today."

Hessman has been having a solid start to his season with the Bisons. Sunday, he went 3 for 5, including an RBI single in the third inning, to bring his batting average to .353.

A veteran hitter in the International League and the active minor league leader in home runs with 315, Hessman has seen the rest of the Bisons offense start to produce, including center fielder Jason Pridie, who has been in the leadoff spot for the Herd.

Pridie kick-started the game with a home run in the first, ripping a 3-2 pitch to give the Bisons an early 1-0 lead. That extended his hitting streak to six games and his 2-for-4 performance makes him 6 for 17 (.353) in the homestand.

"We know this team is going to hit and we haven't hit to our potential yet," Hessman said. "Some guys are heating up. Pridie's had some good at-bats. For a lead-off guy, he's got a lot of pop for a lead-off guy. That's nice to have that at the top of the order."

