Mets about to like Ike

Looks like first baseman Ike Davis' days in Buffalo are numbered. His time here, in fact, might be down to hours. Virtually every New York City outlet is reporting Sunday evening that the Mets are calling up Davis (left) from the Herd to try to kick-start their offense after Mike Jacobs was designated for assignment.

Davis has clearly been Buffalo's top offensive threat thus far. He's 12 for 33 in 10 games with a .364 batting average, .636 slugging percentage and 1.136 OPS. He has three doubles, two homers and four RBIs. What's really impressive are his nine walks and only five strikeouts.

Nothing wrong with his bat. It's big-league ready. The glove is a question but the Mets simply can't wait anymore. They need offense. They need some electricity in Citi Field with a 10-game homestand opening Monday night against the Cubs. They need a way to win the back pages -- probably with the headline of this post. So this is how it's going to go down.

Photo: John Hickey/Buffalo News