Through life's ups and downs, we find good in everyone

4:23 a.m., Saturday, March 27. Hamburg.

With a small army of dedicated firefighters on our front lawn and acrid, post-blaze embers drifting through the predawn air, perspective comes easily.

People are inherently good.

Within two hours, countless acts of goodness were performed tonight simply because neighbors, friends and complete strangers instinctively did "the right things" without concern for themselves.

The list is long and varied. The volunteer emergency workers who sacrificed sleep, time and safety to help strangers in a time of need, while their loved ones await news that victims and rescuers are well; the neighbor who glanced out the window in a sleepless moment and ran barefoot in pajamas to warn neighbors of the blaze; the calm fire chaplain who provided reassurance to worried onlookers gathered on the lawns; teens across the village texting one another to make sure their families were safe; friends offering their homes and beds for the night.

As I sit awake trying to process the fact that our neighbors' homes were on fire, I try to make sense of the last few hours' events. It occurs to me that similar scenarios play out each day and every night, all over the world, in the face of house fires, illness, terrorist attacks, earthquakes: tragedies great and small, natural and man-made. The actors differ, the situations and settings inevitably vary, but the same drama with the same theme is played out repeatedly: People care, people help. People are good.

No one gets through life unscathed. We all face our own personal tragedies. The difficult experiences in my life have, however, left me convinced of the good in others. It seems that, once the acute emotion of turmoil and trauma pass, what we often recall is the sincere concern and love shown by those who lent a hand or offered a shoulder to cry on. After a distressing personal experience during my college years, I found in a casual acquaintance such kindness, understanding and goodness that he became my best friend and ultimately my husband.

Like all couples, we have experienced the ups and downs of life over our 23 years together. We have dealt with the deaths of loved ones, the anxieties of raising children, financial burdens, tough career decisions and illness. Yet through it all, we have seen so much goodness in others and have been blessed by the kind acts of those close to us as well as complete strangers.

In recent years, witnessing my father suffer prolonged physical and mental anguish before passing away, what I remember with appreciation is the loving care and sincere personal commitment of his physicians, as well as the support system provided by health care and hospice workers, friends and family. In tough times, people are there; people have shown that they care. We have seen it in the aftermath of tragedies like 9/1 1 and the crash of Flight 3407. Perhaps that's why horrific acts grab our attention: They are anomalies relative to our everyday experience.

It may be an idealistic view, but I believe that all people are fundamentally good -- perhaps some more than others but good nonetheless. From what I can tell, people hurt one another only in reaction to fear (barring, of course, any metabolic or psychological disorder). Anger. Violence. Terrorism. War. All emanate from fear. They are acts of personal desperation or intolerance against people who are perceived as threatening or whose views seem strange. Take away the aggressors' fears, and it seems there would be no motivation to hurt others, no need to lash out.

Among the many images I have tonight of blazing flames, choking smoke and fearful faces, there is one image that overshadows all others. It was a small gesture, barely noticeable in the middle of much more dramatic action. One of the firefighters reached out and gently touched the arm of my neighbor whose home was ablaze, offering comfort to her at a time when words seemed insufficient.

It was a simple gesture of unspoken compassion, a second of pure humanity against a backdrop of destruction. It conveyed the inexpressible essence of humanity: goodness.

Instinctively, we care. It is our nature to love. Deep down, we all want to help.

Yes, we can choose to find the bad in others, but it's nicer to see the good. And from what I've seen, there's a lot of good out there -- often, it's right in our own front yards.