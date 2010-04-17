CBC takes a share of Sabres-Bruins series

It is probably not an option most Buffalo Sabres fans will consider, but there is an alternative to listening to legendary play-by-play man Rick Jeanneret and analyst Harry Neale or NBC's announcers during the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Boston Bruins.

CBC's Hockey Night in Canada is carrying the Boston-Buffalo series because the Canadian playoff teams are either on a different network or a different time. However, CBC isn't in HD here, reducing its popularity.

TSN, Canada's version of ESPN, not surprisingly chose to carry the Montreal series with Washington and Alex Ovechkin.

CBC is carrying the Ottawa-Pittsburgh series on a different night than the Sabres-Bruins.

The Versus coverage of the Sabres-Bruins on Monday and Wednesday is blacked out in Boston and Buffalo.

However, if the Sabres defeat the Bruins and advance to the second round of the playoffs, Jeanneret and Neale only will do a handful of games carried by MSG. In the second round, NBC has the option of carrying one exclusive telecast and Versus has the option of carrying two games exclusively. If the Sabres qualify and NBC and Versus carry them, MSG has the potential for four games in the best-of-seven series.

If the Sabres advance to the conference finals, MSG is shut out and Jeanneret and Neale will head to WGR radio.

*While all three local newscasts are leading with the Sabres these days, Sabres Fever hasn't fully caught on. Game One had a 12.2 rating Thursday, representing 12.2 percent of area households. The game won the night against network programming but it is well below the 17 rating that "American Idol" has averaged this season.

*The 12.2 is about twice the Sabres' regular season average and significantly higher than the 7.9 rating the team drew for its opening playoff game with the New York Islanders in the 2007 series (the last year Buffalo was in the playoffs). Today's second game at 1 p.m. on Channel 2, the local NBC affiliate, should get a higher rating even with the earlier start time and would be helped if the weather isn't great.

*The Sabres' regular-season ratings didn't suffer that much because Versus was off DirecTV and the team had several games on the National Hockey League's cable partner. The Sabres' ratings locally for the games on Versus slipped to a 5.5 from an 8.0 rating. The games averaged a 6.6 on MSG this year, down from a 7.9.

*Here's another problem regarding the NHL's TV plans. Last Sunday, the Philadelphia Flyers' game with the New York Rangers that determined the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference would have been ideally suited for NBC or Versus. Instead, it was carried on the NHL Network. Many viewers may have found it by accident.

*The next HBO Sports documentary, "Broad Street Bullies," about the Flyers of the championship years in the 1970s, has a Buffalo angle. According to an HBO spokesman, there is some "great stuff" from the Flyers-Sabres game in Memorial Auditorium in 1975. The special airs at 10 p.m. May 4.

*It's been my theory that other professional golfers resented Tiger Woods before the sex scandal broke because they knew his image as a family man was a lie. That made family man Phil Mickelson's victory in the Masters last Sunday all the more poignant.

The twist wasn't lost on CBS anchor Jim Nantz, who proclaimed Mickelson's victory "one for the family" after he sank the final birdie putt on the 18th hole and had a long embrace with his wife, Amy, who is battling breast cancer.

Nantz isn't the most excitable announcer, which can be a disappointment during the NCAA men's basketball tournament. But he's ideally suited for golf because he is an excellent wordsmith and comes up with quality phrases instantly.

Surprisingly, the local ratings for the final two rounds of the Masters weren't that far above par. Saturday's ratings on Channel 4 were down almost a point from a year ago to 6.4 and Sunday's final round -- which was opposite a Sabres game -- was only up by about half a point to an 11.1. The combined local rating Sunday actually was lower than it was in 2009, when Angel Cabrera won.

e-mail: apergament@buffnews.com