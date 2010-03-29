SAVARINO, Jennie (Marranca)

March 28, 2010, beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Savarino; dearest mother of Grace L. (Joseph) Casullo and Carl T. (Phyllis) Savarino; loving grandmother of Rocco (Carla) Casullo, Carmella (Chris) Lyman and Joseph (Jennifer) Casullo; great-grandmother of Joseph, William, Giana and Ella Casullo; sister of Michael (Josephine) Marranca, Marie (late Richard) Polchlopek, Pauline (late Donald) Okonczak, late Loretta (Joseph) Liberto, Florence (James) Genco, Russell and Joseph (Evelyn) Marranca; sister-in-law of Santina Marranca; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. in Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:15 AM at St. Andrew's Church. All are asked to assemble at the church. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Friends invited. Share your condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com. Arrangements by Anthony E. Greco.