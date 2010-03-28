AZZOPARDI, Paul J.

AZZOPARDI - Paul J. March 24, 2010, beloved husband of Madonna (Renzi); loving father of Paul J. Jr. (Susan), Philip (Andrea), Peter (Eileen) and Michelle (Doug) Gesel; survived by nine grandchildren; dear brother of Marie (Anthony) Renzi, David Azzopardi and Madeline (Michael) Beaudry. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at the Church of the Holy Family on Saturday, April 10th at 10:30 AM. No prior viewing. Arrangements by the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 1884 South Park Ave. (822-4371).