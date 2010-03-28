Events for people with disabilities

Mental Health PEER Connection offers a re-entry support group for individuals with a mental health disability that have recently been released from prison who are transitioning back into their communities. The group meets from 3 to 5 p.m. every Thursday at the WNY Independent Living Inc., 3108 Main St. For more information, call Kevin Lett at 836-0822, Ext. 182.

***

Disability Unit of Neighborhood Legal Services Inc. provides free legal assistance to individuals with disabilities on issues including vocational rehabilitation, Social Security work incentives, inappropriate institutionalization, discrimination based on disability, access to patient records, special education and more. The office, in Ellicott Square, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 847-0650.

***

Center for Children and Families at the University of Buffalo offers free programs, assessments and clinical services for children ages 6 to 12 with behavior and learning problems. For information, call 829-2244, Ext. 5.

***

Niagara Hearing Clinic offers audiology services and hearing aid dispensing for individuals with disabilities in two locations: Shaw Building, 5467 Upper Mountain Road, Lockport (call 439-7461), or Trott Access Center, 1001 Eleventh St., Niagara Falls (call 278-8190). Services are by appointment only by calling either location.

***

Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic on the South Campus of the University at Buffalo provides evaluations and treatment for speech, language or hearing difficulties. Appointments are required. For information, call 829-3980.

***

Early Childhood Direction Center provides information and referral to parents and professionals on the needs of developmentally disabled children to age 5 and technical assistance to child care centers that care for young children with special needs. It serves Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties. In Erie County, call 880-3875; all other counties, call toll-free (800) 462-7653.

***

Horizon Health Services, 3020 Bailey Ave., offers programs in Erie and Niagara counties to assist individuals with mental illness, chemical dependency and/or developmental disabilities. For information, call 831-1800 or visit www.horizon-health.org.

***

ACE Employment Services, 66 Englewood Ave., offers supported employment services to individuals with severe and persistent mental illness. Services include exploration of job interest, resume writing and interview preparation, job development and placement assistance. For information, call 832-2141.

***

The Learning Disabilities Association of WNY, 2555 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, provides educational advocacy services to students and their families who are receiving special-education services, or who could benefit from these services. Also, assistance for individuals with learning disabilities, neurological impairment or developmental disabilities. For information call 874-7200 or (888) 250-5031.

***

Guild Care, 1170 Main St., is an adult day health program helping adults age 18 and older with medical and vision needs to maintain independence. Its services include nursing supervision and medication assistance and teaching; personal care; dietary consultation; physical, occupational and speech therapy; assisted transportation; vision rehabilitation, social work; activities and outings, with snack and hot lunch daily. Medicaid or private pay is accepted; new referrals welcome. For information, call 885-8041. Or contact the Niagara Falls location at 4520 Military Road, 285-3499. CHC Learning Center, 80 Lawrence Bell Dr., Suite 115, Amherst, provides educational and therapeutic programming for preschool and school age children (infant to age 21). Classes are small and structured to meet the individual needs of students with multiple disabilities. Certified special education teachers and educational aides staff each classroom. For more information, call 204-0355.

-----

Items of timely events may be submitted by fax, 856-5150 or by mail to City Desk, Events for People with Disabilities, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.