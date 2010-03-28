AROUND THE NATION

>Jackson detectives found anesthetics

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Unsealed search warrants in the Michael Jackson case reveal large quantities of general anesthetic and dozens of tubes of skin-whitening creams were among items found in the singer's home after his death.

Investigators went to Jackson's mansion June 29 after a lengthy interview with his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray. At the home, detectives found 11 containers of the powerful anesthetic propofol, some of them empty, as well as a range of sedatives and various medical items including a box of blood pressure cuffs, according to the warrants. Jackson's June 25 death at age 50 was ruled a homicide caused by an overdose of propofol and other sedatives. Murray has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

During their search, detectives found 19 tubes of hydroquinone and 18 tubes of Benoquin, both of which are commonly used in the treatment of a skin condition Jackson had called vitiligo. The disease creates patches of depigmented skin, and creams can be used to lighten skin that has retained its color to give a more even appearance.

>Chicago man held in link to al-Qaida

CHICAGO (AP) -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Chicago cab driver with trying to provide funds to al-Qaida, saying the man planned to send money to a terrorist leader in Pakistan who had said he needed cash to buy explosives.

Raja Lahrasib Khan, 56, a naturalized U.S. citizen of Pakistani origin, was charged Friday with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

According to the criminal complaint, Khan also discussed a possible bomb attack on an unspecified U.S. stadium this summer. Speaking with a man identified only as Individual B, Khan allegedly said bags containing remote-controlled bombs could be placed in the stadium and then, "boom, boom, boom, boom," prosecutors said.

The balding, bearded Khan, clad in a wrinkled nylon jacket, rumpled pants and sneakers, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Geraldine Soat Brown on Friday. She ordered him held pending a status hearing set for Tuesday.

>Simon's kin tapped in wake of scandal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois Democrats chose the daughter of the late U.S. Sen. Paul Simon as their nominee for lieutenant governor Saturday following a scandal that forced the primary election winner to step down.

The Democratic State Central Committee chose Sheila Simon to fill the vacancy, passing over a longtime legislator who was the runner-up in last month's primary.

Voters generally choose the governor's running mate in Illinois, but this year's winner, pawn shop owner Scott Lee Cohen, withdrew after allegations surfaced of domestic abuse, steroid use and failure to pay child support. Cohen denied the allegations but stepped down amid political pressure, leaving Democratic leaders to pick a candidate.

Simon had the backing of Gov. Pat Quinn, who praised her public service and said it was important to have a downstate resident on the Democratic ticket. Simon, 49, teaches law at Southern Illinois University and served four years on the city council in Carbondale.

>School year reduced in deal with teachers

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Los Angeles teachers union said Saturday it has reached a deal with the school district that would shorten the school year by at least five days, as officials cope with a $640 million budget deficit.

United Teachers Los Angeles spokeswoman Marla Eby said that under the agreement reached Saturday, teachers will take five unpaid furlough days this year and seven next year, saving the nation's largest school district $180 million.

The deal would allow schools to maintain class sizes and save more than 2,000 jobs, including those of 284 librarians, nurses and counselors threatened with layoffs this summer.

The agreement still has to be approved by members of the teacher's union.