Sheriff's Badge & Shield Club to honor 20

The Erie County Sheriff's Badge & Shield Club will honor 20 people at its annual banquet starting at 7 p.m. tonight in Salvatore's Italian Gardens, Lancsater.

Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Summers was one of the first people to respond to the scene of the Continental Connection Flight 3407 crash in Clarence Center on Feb. 12, 2009. For his ability to assess the scope of the tragedy and his help in coordinating assistance help from other law enforcement, medical and hazmat agencies, Summers will receive the Dils Deputy of the Year Award.

Deputy Anthony Diamond will be honored with the William Dillemuth Outstanding Service Award for dedication as the inmate movement coordinator in the county's Jail Management Division. Diamond handles the movement of inmates into and out of the Holding Center, including transfers to state corrections facilities that require computing jail time.

The Badge & Shield Club will honor two of its members with the Alfred D. Gennusso Special Service Award for their service to the club. New York State court officer Kenneth Napora has been the treasurer of the club for many years. Retired corrections officer Marian Butler has furnished quality products for sale to club members at no monetary profit to her or the club.

Erie County Sheriff's Detective Ken Stevens will receive the Investigative Services Award for his work as a crisis negotiator. Stevens helped to safely end a dangerous situation in December involving a suspect with weapons who was locked in a room with a relative at a Grand Island residence.

Deputies Adam Imiolo, Kristin Rozycki, Shaun Hediger, Jeremy R. Lehning and Dennis Orlowski will each be presented the Patrol Services Award. Imiolo will be honored for his work as a crisis negotiator during an incident on Grand Island. Rozycki will be recognized for apprehending a domestic assault suspect following a chase on the Niagara Thruway. Hediger, Lehning and Orlowski will be acknowledged for rescuing two teenage boys and their dog from a house fire in the Village of Springville.

Court officers Nicole M. Kogut and James Cardinale, along with Lt. Glenn Nenoff will receive the New York State Court Officer Award for their handling of a volatile situation involving three teenagers threatening suicide over the result of an Erie County Family Court case in May 2009.

Deputy Scott Harvey will be presented the Jail Management Award for his work in the county jails. As a 30-year veteran of the Erie County Sheriff's Office scientific staff, Lt. Robert Bykowski will be honored with the Reserves Award.

Sheriff's Office dispatchers Michael Graczyk and Broc Dehn will receive the Support Services Award for their duties on the night that Flight 3407 crashed in Clarence Center. Dentist Huron Hill and his assistant, Eugenia Poole, will be presented the Special Recognition Award for their work in providing dental services for the inmate population in the Erie County Holding Center.

Orchard Park High School student Raquel Lopez will receive the Robert Insalaco Youth Award for her community service work as a Drug Awareness Resistance Education role model in which she speaks to younger students about the dangers of tobacco, alcohol and marijuana. Raquel raised $200 for the Orchard Park Police Department's DARE program by collecting pop cans that were redeemed for their 5 cent deposits.